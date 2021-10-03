Insurgency: Sandstorm lands on Xbox after a long wait. The tactical shooter made by New World has been fighting for several years on PC, and although its launch on consoles has suffered some delays, finally its arrival both in Xbox One as Xbox Series X / S It has been made effective, with an adaptation that we find very satisfactory on a playable and technical level.

Insurgency: Sandstorm comes to Xbox to bring us a much more tactical and demanding multiplayer experience than we are used to seeing, especially on consoles, where that audience more assiduous to realistic experiences or simulators is not so common. Something that little by little is changing with successful simulator launches, such as the recent case of Microsoft Flight Simulator, or with the arrival of more titles that seek a more realistic aspect in their proposal, such as this same Insurgency: Sandstorm, or the next one. Hell Let Loose.

If you have been following the track of Insurgency: Sandstorm for a while, you can rest assured, in fact, as we knew from its PC version, it is capable of offering us combat that gains in tension over other games, making use of elements that offer greater realism and immersion in battles.

And also because its technical performance, although without fanfare, is more than enough to avoid hindering the playable experience. Keep in mind here that in 2022 more improvements will arrive for the new consoles. And among them we hope to find improvements in terms of textures, and an even higher performance, at 120 fps.

The way that Insurgency: Sandstorm gives us a greater sense of warlike immersion it is carried out through aspects such as shootings in which the time to kill will be practically instantaneous: a bullet in the head or just a couple in the body. With that the game does not offer us any warning about whether we have killed an enemy, making it difficult to know in the distance if we have achieved an accurate shot or not. There are no aiming aids. If we do quick reloads, we will discard the remaining rounds from the magazine. There are no warnings about the proximity of grenades and explosives, and the hud during the game is minimal.

All this serves to offer a greater feeling of vulnerability during games that generates a certain tension, and that forces us to pay much more attention to other aspects, such as sound, to find out from where the shots are fired or from where the enemies are approaching. by the sound of their footsteps. However, thanks to these details, a fairly fluid movement, and some characters that do not stop talking and commenting on what is happening during the battle, he manages not to be too slow a game, and keep a really good balance between action and tactics.

To play these fights we have the option of playing in Coop mode or opting for Versus mode, where we will play games with other players divided into two teams of ten. There are several game modes:

– Push: The attacking team must capture zones one by one. As an area is captured, the map will open a little more offering the next one, increasing the lives of the attackers by 5 waves. You have to complete all the areas to win, and then you switch sides.

– Domination: A classic domination mode, in which there are 3 areas on the map that we must keep captured to score points for our team. The longer we keep them, the more chances of winning. It is a faster mode, ideal if we want to test new weapons and equipment.

– Frontline: It’s a kind of tug of war. The operation is similar to the Push mode, the difference is here both teams attack and defend at the same time.

– Firefight: This is in my opinion the mode where the mechanics of Insurgency: Sandstorm shine the most, also being the mode most focused on competitive play. In it, we have 3 zones to capture, as in Dominion. The difference is that here we are not adding points by time, but we will win a round if we manage to capture all three objectives at the same time or if we completely eliminate the opposing team. The grace is that every time a team captures an area, all the dead allies return to the round, so team play to keep the areas that are already captured, and take the remaining areas with great care is vital.

We have missed a ranked mode for the moment, however it seems that it is a mode that has already been deactivated in its PC version due to the low participation of the players. To bring all the players together in this way in the two main modes, which we also find on Xbox: Coop and Versus. Of course, in what we have played in this adaptation, we have not found no problem finding a game, with many players currently in all modes.

Classes and styles of play

In turn, each team will have various classes, some of them with a limit of players, such as shooters or those in charge of explosives. That is, we can play with as many riflemen, the most “basic” class, as we want, but for example the commanders will be limited in our team. This is a way to avoid having games in which a certain style of play is abused, which serves to bring greater variety to the development of the games.

We opt for one class or another, we will have a series of points that we can exhaust in our team. There are weapons that cost more points than others based on their statistics. And the same happens with all the line of accessories that we have for weapons, or the rest of the equipment available: explosive grenades, humor, stun grenades, protection, pistols, …

The good thing here is that in our experience thus far, we have not found a class or set of equipment that is clearly superior to the rest. In other words, we can calmly choose our weapons based on our taste, or our style of play, and even vary it according to what suits us throughout the game. Which brings a lot of freshness to the game, and also allows us to experience different combinations of weapons, equipment and ways of playing.

We have already commented that Insurgency: Sandstorm, at least in its version of Xbox Series X, where we have been playing, has been released with good performance (we only miss the correction of some minor bugs). But there is also a special mention to a great use of sound, both in the intelligent use that is made of it to better understand the games, as well as the sound effects of the weapons.

conclusion

The console adaptation of Insurgency: Sandstorm is everything we expected from it. It works and plays well, its proposal is demanding, but also fun for those players looking for a different multiplayer. The community in these early days seems large enough that there is no problem when it comes to matchmaking or matchmaking. And in 2022 we expect to receive technical improvements focused on the new generation. So if you wanted it, you can rest assured that it will offer what you expected.