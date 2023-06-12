Sassan Darian visited the ruins of his house in mid-May with his cat Cyrus. His residence was engulfed in flames, along with several others, in a six-day fire that burned 200 acres in an Orange County residential area, making several Southern California homeowners’ worst nightmares come true. Last month, one month after the accident, Darian returned to the area to prepare the reconstruction of the house built by his father. The work would be almost impossible without payment from the insurance company. Now it will be harder for residents to find protection in a complex housing market battered by climate change.

Two giants of the insurance industry in the United States have announced that they are withdrawing from California, which is suffering from a season of forest fires that lasts at least six months. State Farm, a company that has been operating for more than a century, reported that since the end of May it has stopped selling accident protection to individuals and small businesses in the largest market in the country. The company has justified the decision by “historic increases in production costs”, greater and faster exposure to catastrophes and the difficult environment of the industry.

After this announcement, Allstate informed the local regulator that since November last year it has stopped selling new home insurance in California, an entity that has at least 1.2 million residences in fire risk areas. “The cost of insuring new customers is much higher than the price they would pay for a fire policy, high costs for home repair and reinsurance premiums,” the company said in a statement.

Allstate’s disclosure came with a petition. The company, the fourth in the state, was seeking authorization to increase its prices by 40%, some 720 million dollars, for those who are still customers. This despite offering the highest deductibles in the market. California is now the only one of the 50 entities where they do not issue new contracts. Proposition 103, a local law passed in 1988 that prohibits insurers from changing their rates without the approval of the state insurance commissioner. State Farm is also looking to increase the cost of policies for homeowners by 28% and by 20% for renters.

The Dixie fire (2021) consumes a house in the town of Janesville, California. Ethan Swope (AP)

The modification made by these two companies does not put buyers of new residences at risk, but it does impact a hot real estate market. There are a hundred insurers working in the region. In addition, the state government offers a plan that provides affordable protection for those living in high-risk areas. In the census of this program there were, until last year, some 272,000 homes.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

The fact makes one wonder if this points to a national trend, as is often said when it comes to California. “It can be a sign that some areas will become uninhabitable, a bad omen for residents,” says Lisa Dale, a Columbia University professor and author of the book. Climate Change Adaptation, Edited by the New York University. Dale believes that continued coverage for homeowners in high-risk areas can be a negative. “The danger may become less visible and people may not understand the threat they face.”

It’s not just fire that puts Californians in check. The rise in sea level puts at risk the existence of coastal towns, which are vulnerable to powerful storms. The State is also based on a very active seismic zone. Additionally, cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles have documented an increase in property crimes. “If companies are using point information in their algorithms to conclude that it is no longer profitable to do business in California, that is a very important signal to the market,” Dale adds.

“Climate change is, among other things, the biggest problem in decades for the insurance market,” says Dr. Marco Tedesco. The Columbia Climatic School expert believes that the model currently used by insurers is “unsustainable” and is destined to fail, since there is no historical information from regions that have registered unexpected climatic phenomena.

“Things can change very quickly once the big corporations start the transformation of the markets,” adds Tedesco. In Colorado, 76% of insurers reduced their number of clients in order to deal with damage caused by wildfires. This reduced competition and strengthened the dominant role of five large companies.

Some Louisiana insurance companies filed for insolvency when customer claims piled up after Hurricanes Delta, Laura, Zeta and Ida, which occurred between 2020 and 2021. This despite the fact that the damage from the hurricanes is more easy to calculate by weather forecasts. Fire and flood behavior is more difficult to anticipate.

Consumer organizations in California have asked local authorities to order State Farm to reverse its decision. “If the commissioner allows the company to get away with it, others will follow. The result will be an artificial lack of coverage and increased pressure on the regulator to approve huge premium increases without any scrutiny,” said Harvey Rosenfield, president of Consumer Watchdog. This group affirms that State Farm has increased the rates for those who have their residences insured with them at an annual rate of 6.9% in the last five years. The outlay they make on claims is also lower than in other parts of the country, according to Rosenfield. While in other regions they pay 66 cents for every dollar they bring in, in California it is 45 cents.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter