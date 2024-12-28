In 2025, the Spanish insurance sector will face the challenge of increasing profitability in general insurance, mainly in the automobile and health sectors, two of which have suffered the most from inflation and have not yet recovered.

After the pandemic, the country’s large insurers began with a price increase to try to compensate for the rise in claims and the increase in costs. Car insurance was the one that suffered the most at this time, since after more than a year with very reduced activity due to limited mobility, the return to normality together with the update of injury scales It caused companies to narrow their margins, some even resulting in losses.

Last 2023 and 2024, companies have spent it trying to correct the imbalance with increases in premiums and a tightening of policy underwriting, a situation that has also occurred in health insurance after the pandemic. The companies affirm that among society there is “greater awareness”, added to the long waiting lists in public health, which has caused greater use of the product which, in addition to the increase in health costs, has made the sector health insurance will become increasingly closer to cars and within a few years will unseat it as the insurance product with the highest turnover in Spain. To put it in context, at the end of the third quarter the health sector brought in 9,108 million euros, while automobiles this figure rose to 9,809 million.

Pension supplement

The other focus where the insurance sector has put its efforts is on savings. As Spain is one of the oldest countries in the world – it will be so in 2050 according to the UN -, entities are increasingly offering consumers more alternatives to savings and complement the pension systemwhich will be increasingly pressured as the bulk of the population retires.

Furthermore, companies have identified that it is in this type of products where there are greatest differences between the sector in Spain and the rest of Europe. However, life and savings insurance are currently facing a context of lower interest rates, which is essential to achieve greater profitability. Therefore, from the sector they aim to the unit linked as the product to highlight for next year. These are insurance policies where it is the policyholder who takes the risk of the investment, – hence the greater profitability – being previously advised.

But, where the sector sources consulted have the most influence, is the advancement of product customization “to adjust to real needs.”