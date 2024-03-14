Sector will take advantage of the fact that the Treasury is still making adjustments to the reform regulations to present suggestions on the 6th (15th March)

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will receive representatives from the insurance sector on Friday (15 March 2024), in São Paulo. The expectation is that insurance companies will present to the head of the economic team of the Lula government the taxation model that they consider to be appropriate for the segment, as found by the Power360.

The Treasury must forward complementary bills for the regulation of Tax Reform in March. The sector will take advantage of the fact that the ministry is still making adjustments to the proposal to present suggestions on the topic. Although not the central issue, the new insurance framework (PLC 29/2017) may be on the agenda.

The meeting participants will also include: