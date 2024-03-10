Many English insurers are throwing in the towel on Chinese cars, but why?

Did you think that insuring a car in the Netherlands is a headache? We have it quite easy compared to, for example, the United Kingdom. Many things influence your insurance, from where you live (per neighborhood!) to what kind of car you have to the specific car model and even whether it has an alarm and/or whether you park the car in a (secure) driveway. or on the street. For younger drivers it is even lucrative to opt for one black box, which tracks your driving behavior and whether you follow the rules. If you don't, your premium will increase. If you do, your premium will decrease.

Insurers refuse Chinese cars

We saw that one a while ago Chelsea Tractor Insuring in Chelsea is quite a challenge, now it's the turn of Chinese cars. AutoExpress elaborated on the fact that many English insurers either refuse to insure a car from brands such as BYD, GWM and MG, or charge a bizarrely high premium for it. And no, not because insurers are taking matters into their own hands to keep Xi Jinping out. The UK even gets nice Chinese cars like the Ora 03 (formerly Funky Cat). Which you are therefore not allowed to insure.

The problem is therefore not the cars themselves, but the repair strategy. Chinese brands, the aforementioned three but there are more that suffer from this, seem to be bad at supplying parts. To a point where, for example, specific parts for the car (such as bodywork parts) cannot be delivered or have excruciatingly long waiting times. Chinese cars have already been written off because they are therefore beyond repair. Insurers are simple: if the risk of a completely written-off car systematically lurks, the premiums will go through the roof.

Strategy

In addition, insurers rely on a strategy that each brand has for repairing cars, something that many brands in the UK are therefore very open about. This way, every garage can know what attention is paid to get the car up to the manufacturer's level. Chinese brands do not need this in their own country, so that information is not available for the British market. Example: in China, a car that has been hit from the side is almost never written off, because the parts are cheap and immediately available and wages are so low that labor costs have virtually no impact. In the UK, a certified repair must therefore take place with unreleased regulations, with parts that are not or hardly available, excluding labor costs, which makes it expensive. In short: writing off the car completely is actually your only option.

Response

Both BYD and Great Wall say that this issue recently came to light for them and that as much damage as possible is now being limited, literally. That MG has similar issues is more surprising, as Morris Garage still hopes to hold on to its British roots. Rover/MG never really left the market after the Chinese purchase and with models like the CityRover, MG3 and MG6 you could always buy an MG in the UK. They therefore promise that their British division will make it a top priority to have parts available faster and better.

For new brands, this case is raised before even one car is sold. For example, Chery's OMODA will soon be making their debut in the UK and they were more or less required to have a clear plan for the parts line. Room for improvement, but it looks like it's coming.

This article Insurers refuse to insure Chinese cars first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

