This Tuesday, May 23, the head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Rogelio Ramírez de la O, reported that the insurers paid more than 3 billion dollars in life insurance and medical expenses due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the official, said inflow of money “meant economic relief for Mexican families.”

This, said De la O, helped to mitigate the economic impact of illnesses, deaths, accidents and natural catastrophes.

When participating in the inauguration of the 32nd Convention of the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), at the Expo Santa Fe in Mexico City, he said that the decrease in claims allows the sector to recover little by little.

During his participation, Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of Finance, said that the country’s insurance sector has great investment potential, since they can contribute to the development of other sectors of the economy.

For Yorio, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) assets are an investment opportunity, particularly thanks to the good levels of capitalization and liquidity in the sector.