Analysts of AlfaStrakhovanie have compiled a rating of the most “expensive” snow blocks and ice that damaged the cars of the company’s customers in the winter of 2020-2021.

According to a press release received by Izvestia on April 1, the leader of the rating is an incident in Vladivostok: snow fell on a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and the repair of the car cost almost 505 thousand rubles. At the moment, this is the largest loss for AlfaStrakhovanie this winter, associated with falling snow and ice.

In the same place, in Vladivostok, Toyota RAV4 was severely damaged. The falling piece of ice damaged the roof of the car, hood, fenders, doors and glass. The hull insurance payment in this case amounted to almost 450 thousand rubles.

Another major incident took place in Khabarovsk. The owner of the Volkswagen Touareg did not find the damage until the next day. The snow from the roof broke glass, damaged the hood and spoiled the interior of the Volkswagen Touareg. The repairs cost 481 thousand rubles.

Mitsubishi Outlander received significant damage due to falling ice in Vladivostok. The amount of the repair was 435 thousand rubles.

The five major losses are closed by the incident with Nissan X-Trail in Vladivostok. A large piece of ice fell on the car while driving. The restoration of the car cost 410 thousand rubles.

On November 23, it was reported that the mobile application “MTPL Assistant” began to work throughout Russia.

With the help of a mobile application, a motorist can issue a notification of an accident in electronic form and send it to the automated information system of compulsory insurance, from where it will be available to the insurer. The registration procedure takes about 15 minutes.