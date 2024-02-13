Insurers will reimburse further repairs to already reconstructed breasts more flexibly. This is reported by Zorgverzekeraars Nederland. Also, with immediate effect, patients no longer have to share photos with the insurer to approve these requests. The application – without photos – must still be submitted in 2024, but will be approved as standard.
