Sywert van Lienden and his business partner Bernd Damme demand in summary proceedings that their insurer, HDI Global Specialty SE, immediately pays ‘a reasonable amount’ in legal aid. There must also be consultation about the amount of the compensation. The insurer does not want to cooperate.

In July, the judge fired Van Lienden and Damme from the Stichting Hulptroepen Alliantie (SHA), which would supply mouth caps in corona time, because they worked in violation of their own statutes. According to the court, the directors had not given proper thought when setting up a commercial company, which is contrary to the interests of a non-profit foundation.

Defense costs are associated with that case, also because Van Lienden and Damme appealed, which, according to the insurer, are not covered by the policy. Van Lienden's lawyer, Hugo Bijleveld, said Friday during summary proceedings in Rotterdam that insurer HDI has decided through a 'trial with the media' to withdraw its hands from the plaintiffs. ,,That can't just happen. There are extremely weak grounds for refusal of coverage." The insurer simply has to pay, according to the lawyer.

Not definitively guilty

Certainly because Van Lienden and Damme have not yet been definitively found guilty by the judge in the large mouth cap case and intent, a valid reason not to pay, so is not an issue now. Meanwhile, the legal costs, so far 15,000 euros, continue to rise. HDI does not want to enter into a discussion about compensation, despite attempts to do so by Van Lienden and Damme since last summer.

According to Bijleveld, it concerns a 'plausible claim', also towards an appeal, but he does not mention an amount. The plaintiffs have liquidity problems due to attachments and cannot pay their lawyers. HDI lawyer Jan Ekelmans says – clearly to the dissatisfaction of Van Lienden and Damme in the courtroom – that the partners knowingly set up a separate company so that they could channel profits and that they were also deliberately silent about this. So, he says, it's definitely intentional.

Consciously filled in incomplete

It is also alleged that the application for the insurance was filled in incompletely and other obligations were not met. In addition, according to Ekelmans, it concerns liability insurance for directors. But Van Lienden and Damme – by order of the court – are no longer directors at all and so no more costs need to be reimbursed. In any case, the insurer only has to incur costs for defense if this is conducted on its instructions and with its lawyers. And that was not the case.

According to Van Lienden, these preliminary relief proceedings concern 'a refusal of basic legal protection for people who are in trouble'. "Now we are being smeared with bullshit in this court, meanwhile bailiffs are constantly knocking on the door. While I live on an ordinary street, I am not at all the person the media has made of me."

The judge in preliminary relief proceedings will render his verdict on November 4, around 2 p.m.

