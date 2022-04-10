Insurance The nurses’ strike rushes to a private cancer hospital – however, the boom in private health insurance began years earlier

The background may be, for example, the unclear health care situation and the long-running SOTE reform.

10.4. 16:05

Finns are taking out private health insurance more and more often, according to recent statistics from the Finnish Financial Services Association. Today, about one in four Finns has health insurance, says a leading expert in the financial sector Päivi Luna.

In general, an unclear health care situation or otherwise uncertain times have increased people’s willingness to take out insurance. One example of this is the long-running Sote reform.

“As long as it’s unclear what public health offers, how and where, people will prepare for themselves.”

Luna also estimates that the interest rate pandemic has increased the number of policyholders.

Private At least 25 percent of Docrates Cancer Hospital customers have some form of health insurance.

“Those who pay themselves may have insurance that reimburses, but direct debit [vakuutusyhtiöiltä] we do for every fourth patient, ”says the hospital’s CEO, Chairman of the Board of the Medical Services Association Ilpo Tolonen.

According to Tolonen, the demand for treatment in a private hospital has increased.

“When it became known last week that the nurse’s strike would begin on Friday, we had a significant increase in contacts with patients who were very concerned.”

Patients whose treatment has not yet been started or whose treatment has been discontinued have been contacted.

From insurance supplementary security is often desired, and many usually take out insurance for time management reasons, says Luna.

“One of the main reasons has been that you can get treatment quickly and influence when you go. This makes it easier to use the private sector when you can choose the time and maybe even the doctor directly. ”

According to a study by the financial sector, highly educated people take out insurance more often than others. The wealth of the economy also has an effect on the acquisition of insurance. Of the households earning more than € 70,000 a year, 39 per cent had health insurance in 2020. Correspondingly, only 18 per cent of households earning less than € 30,000 had insurance.

According to Luna, the amount of health insurance taken out by adults is rising slightly. He thinks many occupational health clients have wanted to prepare for possible periods of unemployment.

Single parents are also highlighted in financial sector surveys. Many single parents take out health insurance for their children, says Luna.

“In that case, it manages the risk of illness, finances and time. With insurance, you can better manage your time when you don’t have two adults. ”

Insurance and financial advice (FINE) insurance specialist Marjo Ylönen does not take a position on whether it is necessary to take out health insurance.

“Everyone has to think about their own needs – why they want to take out health insurance. The needs for insurance are individual. ”

Generally, insurance covers the cost of treatment and medication for research into new diseases, but the products offered by companies may vary. Therefore, before starting treatment, it is worth finding out whether your own insurance covers, for example, the expensive treatment costs of a serious illness, says Ylönen.

Read more: A nurse doing protective work in a surgical ward describes the first strikes: “The situation was even better than normal for one nurse”

Read more: Valvira: The strike poses a serious threat to patient safety

Read more: One morning, kindergarten director Antero Kilpinen woke up and decided to resign: “I decided not to get sick anymore”

Read more: Such would be a law that would force caregivers inside and outside the strike to work

Read more: The parliamentary groups of the SDP and the Left Alliance are critical of obliging carers to work by law