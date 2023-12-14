Insurance companies also project a 6.2% share of the Brazilian economy next year

Insurance companies estimate the sector will grow by 11.7% in 2024. The expectation is that the share of the Brazilian economy will reach 6.2% next year – an increase of 0.1 pp (percentage point) compared to 2022.

The projections are from CNseg (National Confederation of General Insurance, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization Companies). The entity's president, Dyogo Oliveira, presented the data this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023), in São Paulo.

The estimate considers a scenario in which Brazil's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grows by 2.5% in 2024. According to CNseg, rural insurance should increase by 23.1%, which represents an increase of 18.1 percentage points compared to 2023.

The expectation, therefore, is that the rural segment will help boost the sector. There is also a projection of growth for automobiles (16.1%) and credit and guarantees (20%) next year.

CNseg states that the insurance market grew 10.4% in 2023 and that it should record revenues of R$663 billion.