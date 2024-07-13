Insurance, historical high for damages from catastrophes

Record profits for the insurance sector last year: 8 billion euros reached, with an exponential growth compared to the 2.3 billion achieved in 2022 for +5.7 billion, and a profitability of capital (Roe) equal to 10.5%, back to pre-Covid levels. This is revealed by a report by the Studies & Research Office of the Fisac ​​Cgil on the insurance sector, based on data Ania relating to the 2023 financial statements.

“The absolutely positive elements that emerge from the analysis, in terms of profitability and the solidity of the sector, confirm how the workers of the sector, in a difficult year, have worked at their best, with professionalism and dedication. This must constitute the basis for a significant recognition of the staff, starting from the next contract renewals, of first and second level”, observes the general secretary of the category, Susy Esposito.

According to the report, the insurance sector in particular has recovered very strong profitability in Life Sector which generated 5.5 billion euros in profits compared to a loss of 0.4 billion in 2022, despite the persistence of strong geopolitical tensions and climate events. These latter phenomena have had impacts on the profitability of Damage Branches which still produced profits of 2.5 billion euros, in line with the 2022 figure of 2.3 billion.

In fact, last year Italy recorded an all-time high in insured damages, with over 6 billion euros, of which 5.5 billion caused by atmospheric events and 800 million by floods in Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. This is, the report highlights, a record volume of claims compared to an average of 2 billion euros in recent years.

Still in the course of 2023, the analysis of the Fisac ​​Cgilthe overall premium collection of direct Italian work reached 129.2 billion euros, equal to 6.2% of the GDPsubstantially confirming the 2022 figure (129.9 billion euros).

Returning to the Life Sectorthe Fisac ​​Cgil Studies & Research Office highlights how the 2023 profits, at 5.5 billion euros, were achieved despite the fact that the increase in rates continued to encourage the insured to resort to the redemption of policies. ransoms in fact, they grew by 63% and the premium collection decreased by 3.3%, reaching 91.2 billion euros.