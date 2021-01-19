Insurance Pohjola terminates epidemic insurance for thousands of companies – “Epidemic interruption insurance is not planned for a situation like a pandemic,” the company says

At least 50 cases are coming to the Helsinki District Court in which restaurants apply for Korona-period insurance claims from the insurance company Pohjola.

Insurance company Pohjola has begun to terminate the insurance policies of its corporate customers that include epidemic protection in order to change the terms of the insurance in the aftermath of the interest rate crisis.

Letters of termination have been or will be sent to some thousands of customers in the near future, the company is told.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic and also to differences of interpretation arising from the interruption insurance that includes Nordic epidemic protection, especially with restaurant companies.

Insurance policies that are now terminated will end at the end of the insurance period and companies will be offered a new one, says Pohjola Insurance’s Director of Property Insurance Leena Leijala.

In the future, the Nordic Region could not, in simple terms, be compensated for closing restaurants or other establishments under general pandemic preparedness restrictions. Instead, it would be the closure of a specific identified site by official order, for example due to salmonella or other disease and related clean-up.

“We are clarifying our terms to better and better meet the purpose of the insurance. In other words, the epidemic interruption insurance is not designed for such a pandemic-like situation, but it is designed for a situation where the authority has to close an individual contaminated facility for clean-up, ”says Leijala.

Termination of insurance is based on the Insurance Contracts Act, he emphasizes.

To the OP Bank Group Pohjola, which belongs to

Insurance Board Fine recommended last Novemberthat Pohjola would pay compensation to restaurants that have taken out interruption insurance for the loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic from the beginning of June.

The reason was, to put it simply, that the terms of Pohjola’s interruption insurance specifically referred to operating restrictions based on the Infection Act, on which restaurant restrictions were based from June, as the basis for compensation.

Prior to June, the operation of restaurants was restricted, for example, by various official recommendations and restaurants in the spring closed amendment to the Act on Accommodation and Catering. These restrictions do not apply to the Nordic terms According to Fine’s interpretation covered.

Fine took a stand on the matter after receiving numerous complaints about compensation denied by Pohjola. In other insurance companies, epidemic insurance has, in principle, been such that it is not suitable for situations such as the coronavirus.

Contrary to Fine’s recommendation, Pohjola has held that it has no obligation to pay compensation for interruption damage caused by the epidemic. According to it, Fine has misinterpreted the insurance terms. According to the company, the interruption insurance is not intended for a general pandemic situation caused by a coronavirus, where large-scale business closures are imposed by the state.

Now the controversy coronavir virus compensation is leading to numerous lawsuits.

Dozens of restaurant companies are filing lawsuits against Pohjola. The cases are due to be filed in the Helsinki District Court in January, says the lawyer handling several lawsuits. Mika Laapotti from the law firm Magnusson.

“Now there are 50 cases in size and there are more coming all the time,” he says.

“There are companies all over Finland, from Hanko to Saariselkä.”

Compensation claimed from at least one restaurant from Pohjola has already been processed in the Kainuu District Court, Ilta-Sanomat recently.

According to Laapot, the companies are seeking a confirmation judgment that customers have been entitled to receive compensation from Pohjola on the basis of this insurance condition, which differs from its competitors.

Companies consider themselves eligible for insurance benefits ranging from five-digit amounts to seven-digit amounts.

According to Laapot, in some cases, compensation is also sought, contrary to Fine’s recommendation, for the period before June, ie when restaurants were closed in practice, and for cancellations of public events caused by regulations.

In certain cases, Pohjola has paid compensation for cancellations of public events.

North does not wish to comment on the amounts or amounts of the disputed compensation. Director of Compensation Services Sari Styrman says the company understands customers’ desire to get a solution through legal action.

“We understand that customers want a solution to this. The court is the route of appeal through which clients can appeal the decision. The legal issue is resolved in court, ”Styrman says.