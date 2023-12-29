Maybe someone hadn't noticed yet, due to indigestion from panettone and nougats, but from 23 December even unused cars parked in private areas will have to be insured, under penalty of heavy fines. It is difficult to imagine how they will fine these cases, but this is what Legislative Decree no. says. 184 of 22/11/2023 which, implementing a European directive, also requires vehicles stationary or parked in private areas to be insured for civil liability towards third parties.

However, there are some exceptions, and they concern those vehicles that have been deregistered because they are about to be scrapped or exported outside national borders, as well as those seized or subject to administrative detention. As regards sanctions, those for those traveling without insurance remain in force: fine from 866 to 3,464 euros, 5 points less on the driving licence, seizure of the vehicle and withdrawal of the registration document.