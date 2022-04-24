Insurance “It felt like these really hurt every day” – Tessa Virta, 22, pays hundreds for not having to go to a municipal health center

More private health insurance is being taken out than before. However, according to THL’s research manager, taking out expensive insurance does not always serve even the individual, let alone society.

22 years old Tessa Power decided to take out private health insurance in 2020. At that time, in addition to her studies, she worked for a while in the customer service of a private health company.

“There, eight hours a day, people heard stories of illnesses and accidents. There was a bit of a feeling that these really happen every day for people of all ages and in all kinds of situations. ”

About a quarter of Finns now have private health insurance, and the number has been growing.

HS asked readers if they had taken out private health insurance. Nearly 300 people responded to the survey, 200 of whom said they had taken out insurance. Many respondents cited the desire to speed up access to treatment as a reason. The responses also highlighted concerns about the deterioration of public health services.

Stream’s decision to take out insurance was also confirmed by the fact that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time. Aggressive cancer was found when Virta’s mother received a call to screen for breast cancer at the age of 50. The cancer was treated on the public side, and the mother recovered from it.

“It just happened so good luck that the screening happened to be then. If the cancer had been found six months later, then it is not known how bad it would have gotten. ”

At that time, Virta thought that good luck could not always happen and sometimes she would have to wait a long time for treatment. While working in customer service, he heard many stories in which people had sought private because the public side simply did not get the time.

“That’s why I felt like I wanted security through insurance, because treatment isn’t cheap on the private side.”

Power does not rely on the speed but on the quality of public health care. So far, Virta has not had to resort to his insurance, but for peace of mind, he plans to continue paying for it.

“The money could be put into something a lot more wasteful,” says Virta, who pays 260 euros a year for her insurance.

Tessa Virta’s health insurance covers accident and illness medical expenses and accidental harm insurance.

Insurance and Financial (Fine) Insurance Specialist Marjo Ylösen according to which the prices of private health insurance vary considerably. For this reason, Finek has not looked at insurance prices in its latest reports, as in previous years.

According to Ylönen, factors affecting the price of the insurance premium include the extent of the insurance, any concentration discounts granted by insurance companies, the amount of insurance, the amount of deductible and the policyholder’s place of residence and age.

“In general, adult insurance is such that as a person gets older, insurance premiums go up.”

Suvi Kumlin has needed private health insurance many times. Kumlin, 46, had insurance taken out by her parents as a child, and she decided to continue it as an adult. Kumlin also took out insurance for her child before she was born.

About five years ago, she told her husband that this too should take out insurance. Kumlin once completed 1.5 years of nursing and later social and health studies at the university. He was horrified by the state of public health.

“Then, five years ago, it was clear that public health care was going to go bad,” says Kumlin, who now works in the commercial sector.

Kumlin followed the industry closely and talked to acquaintances working as nurses. According to him, the problems in primary health care were quite obvious, but concerns about the state of specialist care also began to grow.

“I’m terribly worried even though we all have insurance,” Kumlin says, referring to his family.

His concern is that not all the necessary care may be available from private health care. Major surgeries and serious illnesses are treated in specialized public health care.

Kumlin adds that the situation is very unequal when only those who have insurance or can afford to pay for treatment receive treatment quickly and without problems.

It, that about a quarter of Finns currently have private health insurance, says a possible distrust of the public health care system, says the research manager and docent of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen. According to Tynkkynen, many Finns may have the impression that they cannot access public health care.

In Finland, occupational health care and the private sector, which was previously widely supported by Kela, have also become accustomed to having parallel systems that can be used.

Many people want insurance to ensure that treatment is available quickly and easily.

“From an individual’s point of view, insurance certainly has many benefits,” says Tynkkynen.

“But it can also be extremely unprofitable. For example, it takes quite a few times to go to a private reception or come to a bigger procedure for an individual to make a profit through insurance. ”

In addition, Tynkkynen reminds that the benefit of the individual does not necessarily serve society.

“Of course, from the perspective of society and our health care system as a whole, it’s always a bad thing to have such parallel systems.”

In this case, the beneficiaries deal partly with private health care and those who are unwilling or unable to take out insurance use primary public health care.

“There is a danger that this second system will not develop and will not be supported.”

