Document with actions to improve the regulatory environment and legislative agenda will be presented at an event on Wednesday (12.Apr)

A CNseg (National Confederation of General Insurance, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization Companies) will launch the “Institutional Agenda for Parliamentarians and Public Authorities”, in Brasília, this Wednesday (12.Apr.2023). The document will have information on the sector’s contribution to the socioeconomic development of the country and to the expansion of national savings. The insurance industry represents, today, 6.6% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in Brazil, and the projection is to have a participation of 10% until 2030. The meeting for guests will start at 7 pm.

The institutional agenda will deal with actions to improve the regulatory environment and priority legislative guidelines for the sector, with topics such as consumer relations, ESG (environmental, social and governance), catastrophe insurance, DPVAT, personal insurance and pension plans as guarantee instruments it’s new Regulatory Framework for Supplementary Health.

According to the president of CNseg, Dyogo Oliveirathe entity monitors 5,500 bills and proposed amendments to the Constitution, which may have an impact on the insurance industry.

“These are proposals that suggest legislative changes and new rules for the sector, which has historical importance in the national economy. The broader and more urgent the debate on legislation in the sector is, the more protected citizens, companies and federal, state and municipal governments will be”he said.

Topics on the institutional agenda are part of the PDMS (Insurance Market Development Plan, Open Pension, Supplementary Health and Capitalization), released by the Confederation in March 2023. In the program, the entity proposes initiatives for the development of the sector.

The general objective is to increase the portion of the population served by the various products in the insurance, open pension, supplementary health and capitalization market by 20% and to increase the payment of indemnities, benefits, raffles, redemptions and medical and dental expenses from the current 4.6 % to 6.5% of the national GDP in 7 years.

Universal life insurance is an industry priority

Among the points of attention for 2023 is the definitive regulation of the universal life insurance. This modality allows the consumer to receive back part of the amounts paid at the end of the policy period, if the claim does not occur. According to CNseg, the product has the potential to boost long-term domestic savings.

Universal life insurance was created by CNSP (National Council of Private Insurance), through the Resolution No. 344/2016, based on products from other countries, such as the United States. To be marketed, however, additional norms of the SUSEP (Superintendence of Private Insurance) and regulation by IRS.

Industry has growth in 2023

Even with issues still in the process of being developed in the country, the insurance market has shown positive results. A CNseg survey shows that the sector’s collection, in January 2023, was BRL 31.2 billion, an increase of 19.7% compared to the same month of 2022.

The payment of indemnities, redemptions, benefits and raffles also showed an increase of 1.5% in the comparison between the 2 periods, totaling R$ 20.4 billion. Data disregard DPVAT and Supplementary Health.

CNseg brings together the companies that make up the sector, gathered in 4 federations, FenMon (National Federation of General Insurance), FenaPrevi (National Federation of Private Pension and Life), FenaHealth (National Federation of Supplementary Health) and FenaCap (National Capitalization Federation). The entity’s mission is to contribute to the development of the private insurance system, represent the associates and disseminate the insurance culture, contributing to the country’s progress.