Minister of Agrarian Development states that the new regulatory framework for the sector is “ripe” for voting

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeirasaid this Wednesday (8.Nov.2023) that “the insurance market is gaining even greater relevance at this time” due to the climate issue. He mentioned the storms in the south and the drought in the north of Brazil, in addition to the recent rains in Greater São Paulo. “Since Friday, a portion of the city has been without power and the losses from the lack of power are very large”said during event focused on the insurance sector at the STJ (Superior Justice Tribunal). In the minister’s view, the new insurance framework (PLC 29/2017) it is “mature” for voting.