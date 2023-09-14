A turtle swims among the coral on the reef of the Turneffe Islands (Belize). Picasa

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Two weeks after Hurricane Lisa, category one, made landfall in Belize, on November 2, 2022, a group of 13 brigade members traveled to Turneffe Atoll, a 30-kilometer-long coral bank, in the country Central American.

After assessing the damage caused by the passage of the hurricane with winds of 130 kilometers per hour, the members of the brigade relocated 178 coral fragments and placed some more in a nursery for future planting.

The rescue activities received $175,000 from the Mesoamerican Reef (MAR) Insurance Program created by the MAR Fund and the brokerage and consulting solutions company, Willis Towers Watson (WTW), which renewed in June passed for the third consecutive year. The program is a financial mechanism that uses parametric insurance, which is provided by AXA Climate, to cover reefs from damage caused by a meteorological phenomenon. In addition to funding, the program operates activities for its repair. The amount allocated depends on the size of the damage.

“Hurricanes and storms are increasing every day and their power of destruction is greater. These types of solutions respond to that,” says Alejandro Contreras, associate director of the WTW Climate and Resilience Center.

The hurricane Lisa tested this financial product whose purpose is to protect around 1,000 kilometers of Mesoamerican reefs from the effects of climate change, which cover Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and Honduras, and where 65 species of coral and more than 500 species of coral live. fish.

“The strategy worked as planned: the alert, the communication strategy were applied, the brigades were called and the response was implemented,” says Claudia Ruiz, coordinator of the MARFund insurance program, of the Mesoamerican Reef Fund.

The program is a financial mechanism that uses parametric insurance that covers reefs against damage caused by a meteorological event by funding resources and activities aimed at their repair.

Why reef insurance?

In the case of Belize, restoring the Turneffe Atoll helped preserve one of its sources of income: tourism associated with the reefs represents 21% of tourist expenditures in that country, that is, about 220 million dollars annually, according to information of the MAR Fund.

Although these ecosystems have the capacity to recover naturally, they take up to 12 years to do so. “If we want the reef to continue functioning, it must be repaired immediately, and parametric insurance provides the funds and response capacity for this,” says Ruíz.

The annual economic value associated with the Mesoamerican Reef System (MAR) is 4.5 billion dollars, which includes tourist activities and commercial fishing, in addition to the fact that more than 2 million people depend on it for their livelihood, according to a study prepared by SEA background.

“The Mesoamerican reef is the second largest barrier reef in the world,” says Claudia Ruíz. In addition to visiting the coral beaches, tourists prefer this region due to the underwater biodiversity, around which activities such as diving, snorkeling and marine parks are developed, which generate about 700 million dollars.

The fishing sector associated with these ecosystems receives income of around 180 million dollars. Beyond these economic activities there is a less obvious value of the MAR that has to do with the service it provides as an ecosystem in the event of hurricanes and large storms.

The coastal protection offered by the Mesoamerican reef is valued at $420 million, due to the cost of avoided damage from flooding and other risks, such as sea level rise and beach erosion, according to the study.

Coral restoration on the Turneffe Islands, Belize, in November 2022. Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association

Non-traditional insurance

Although parametric insurance already existed in the insurance world, the greatest innovation of this program is the object it covers. “They were already known but they did not exist to protect natural assets like reefs,” says Constance Wong, associate leader of WTW’s Ecosystem Resilience team.

Unlike traditional insurance, in parametric insurance the amount paid by the insurer, in this case AXA Climate, depends on a series of established parameters that occur at the time of the incident. “We have done a damage modeling exercise, based on previous information and scientific studies on how hurricanes impact reefs,” says Wong.

In this case, he adds, to determine the amount of resources that will be dispersed, rather than the damage, the intensity of the winds and the site of the reef through which the hurricane passes are taken into account. “Concentric curves are drawn around each site and as the hurricane passes further away you pay a little less,” explains Wong and adds: “it is not as simple as insurance that protects a house which has a fixed value.” .

The insurance in question covers 12 different points of the Mesoamerican reef distributed between Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras. The amount of the payment also varies if the hurricane is category 5 or category one. Based on the intensity, the response levels are possible, with the third level being the maximum response.

But the program not only contemplates the distribution of funds but also an organized response capacity with 140 brigade members trained in reef repair. “They are people involved in conservation, the management of protected areas and they have organizational capacity,” in addition to being local and knowing how to dive, says Claudia Ruíz.

The calculations carried out by WTW after the passage of Hurricane Lisa confirmed that the intensity of the wind reached 70 knots, which triggered a disbursement of $175,000, which the MAR Fund received two weeks after the event to transfer to the brigade members.

In the face of Hurricane Lisa, the brigade members evaluated the area and determined that there was sedimentation, removal of sand, buried corals, overturned corals, and scattered pieces of coral. After the evaluation, they begin the repair, which can take months, and is followed by a monitoring stage.

Currently, given the good performance of this program, the use of parametric insurance for other natural assets such as mangroves is being analyzed. Solutions for droughts and floods already exist. “What is related to the sea is new material in this industry,” says Alejandro Contreras, from WTW.