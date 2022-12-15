“There is our serious commitment on Pnrr and investments to implement the Plan and on the management of natural risks. We are here”. With these words the president of AniaMaria Bianca Farina, concluded the third summit “Innovation by Ania” launching, from the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, an invitation to support institutions to increase “citizens’ knowledge and risk management”. From the working day – which unfolded around the theme “Innovation and sustainability: le Insurance with the country””Farina noted that “an innovative force has emerged that characterizes our insurance sector” and innovation makes “needs” evolve. The economy, observed the number one of ANIA, “needs investment and savings translate into investments that are never as necessary as now. And we are ready to support the investments of the Pnrr so that this country can develop”. Farina underlined “the serious and constant commitment that emerged today at the summit that the insurance companies put in place to create a wide range of services and I hope this commitment – which has always been there – and awareness is accompanied and matched by increased knowledge and risk management by citizens and our businesses which instead tend to underestimate risk prediction and therefore management”. “I believe that public support is necessary for this sensitivity to grow and we trust in the support of our institutions for sharing in risk planning. We have skills and know-how. Italy – finally chanted Farina closing the ANIA convention – has need more protection and skills. And all this is in our mission”.

Technological and digital innovation and sustainability “are unavoidable issues” said Farina. And “how much innovation has been central for some time, both for Ania and for the entire insurance industry” is also shown by the choice of Ania which today promoted its third summit ‘opening the 2022 summit page’ also in the Metaverse, he pointed out Farina, highlighting that insurance companies will continue “in our path” of innovation “to respond, ever better, to the protection needs of companies and consumers, exploiting the opportunities offered by new technologies”. Ania will continue to support “our country in the main challenges it will have to face” added Farina who also addressed “a heartfelt and special thanks to Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin who will intervene at the end of what I hope will be, for all of you, an interesting morning”. “Financial, health and geopolitical shocks do not stop innovation” Farina also pointed out, adding that “thanks to innovation we have been able to revolutionize the way we work in a very short time, to manage even the smallest daily tasks or guarantee our mobility”. The world of insurance, ANIA, “is investing in innovation” and to “face the challenges of the present” insured Ania’s number one. “The companies – he said – are investing to prevent damage and better protect citizens and businesses, their homes, their factories and offices against catastrophic risks. We leverage solutions that exploit sensors and satellite technologies to collect data and artificial intelligence to process them and predict and monitor the risk of extreme weather events.” and “the offer in the mobility sector has also had a strong evolution where the sector is developing ecosystems to provide ever greater services”. Farina recalled that energy “is the obligatory theme of these months” and that if inflation advances, in this context, “the insurance sector contributes and will certainly contribute”.

Many top managers attended the summit a preview of the Deloitte research “Innovation and Insurance: a concrete response to the new needs of citizens and businesses”. At the discussion table, Giancarlo Fancel, Country Manager and CEO of Generali Italia, underlined that “Our challenges have innovation at the center and our strategic plan has important parts linked to innovation but also to efficiency and effectiveness “. And Giacomo Campora, managing director of Allianz Italia, in his speech at the round table promoted by Ania, noted how many of the new technologies “have a lot that doesn’t work, a lot that works but they always need experts”. Another limit – the CEO articulated – is the total disconnection between management and the company’s ability to carry out” work with new technologies and this is because “management lives on a cloud, it is based on narratives but when we then find ourselves having to transforming the ideas of the narrative we understand that innovating is important but the bottleneck is the ability to adopt innovation in a structured way” in companies. Finally Andrea Novelli, CEO of Poste Vita, gave a new vision of the use of new technologies and the new skills needed for the sector. “Digital innovation is a useful means but “today we need a specialized figure” who knows how to “coordinate and deal with all the needs” of a person, from the need for savings, pension plans for young people or the need for insurance Novelli said.

“All innovation is important and useful and it is in our strategic plan, we apply it if we can make access easier for Italians, especially in insurance, but we – argued Novelli – want to do it by stopping talking only about insurance “. Novelli then pointed out that “today Italians go to the car insurance agent, to manage their savings they go to the financial advisor and with regard to retirement it is believed that the State or the employer takes care of it: we want to overturn the approach by bringing all these needs together”. Novelli explained that “today more than a trillion euros of savings of Italians is in current accounts” because “in an uncertain world we still leave money in the current account. Furthermore, we are creating a generational pension gap in society” and ce we will find out later in time. “Here, our answer – continued the CEO of Poste Vita – is a human being, a specialized consultant trained to assist the customer on all these needs. Digitization helps the customer choose whether to speak to this specialist remotely or live”: digital can be “a channel but to choose whether to speak in person or remotely with a specialized person” capable of guiding people in all sectors. (by Andreana d’Aquino)