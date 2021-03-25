Insurance companies take new measures after the “Suez Canal” crisis

After the crisis of the giant ship stuck in the course of the Suez Canal in eastern Egypt, sources in the insurance sector expected that the owner of the ship and insurance companies would have to pay millions of dollars in compensation, even if the ship was quickly floated again.

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that the ship, “Evergiven”, which is one of the largest container ships in the world with a length of 400 meters and a tonnage of 224 thousand tons, ran aground on Tuesday morning, after it misdirected amid strong winds and a dust storm, which threatens to disrupt global shipments for days.

Sources said that the Egyptian authorities have been working to re-float the ship on Wednesday afternoon, but previous information about a partial re-float was inaccurate.

Insurance agents and brokers said that the ship’s owner, the Japanese company “Choi Kisan KK”, and insurance companies, may face claims from the Suez Canal Authority for lost revenues and other ships that have disrupted their movement.

“All roads lead to the ship,” said David Smith, director of the marine insurance brokerage office, McGill & Co., while it was not possible to contact the owner company for comment.

Sources of the insurance sector say that container ships of this size are usually insured against damage to the structure and equipment, and two sources said that the ship is insured in the Japanese market.

The cost of rescuing the ship is also borne by the insurer on the hull and equipment.

“It is perhaps the biggest disaster to befall a container ship in the world without the ship itself being lost,” said a shipping lawyer, who asked not to be named.

Martin Schottiefer, a spokesman for the Dutch marine services company, “Boscalis”, said that the company was tasked with participating in the operation, and a team of about 10 individuals was heading to Egypt.

It is also likely that the owners of the ship’s cargo and other cargo stuck in the canal will claim damages from the ship insuring company, for damages to perishable goods or delayed deliveries.

“The continued buildup of ships is creating enormous supply chain problems,” said Marcus Baker, head of shipping and shipping at Marsh Insurance Brokerage.

The British Protection and Compensation Club said in an e-mailed statement that it is the protection and compensation authority for the ship “Evergiven”, but declined to give further details.