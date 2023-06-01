Citizens and residents have monitored the growing desire to perform plastic surgeries among men and women, including hair transplantation, nose and chin surgeries, fillers, Botox, liposuction, and other operations promoted by anonymous advertisements on social media, to be performed in unknown medical centers and others outside the country, at cheap prices.

They asked about the mechanism of compensation for medical damages resulting from medical errors in cosmetic operations, and whether the responsibility for errors lies with the medical center or the insurance company, as well as the legality of obligating patients to sign a waiver of liability before plastic surgery.

A legal advisor confirmed that insurance companies are legally obligated to cover compensation and claims for damages resulting from wrong plastic surgeries, if the medical center has insurance coverage for the operations it performs.

He stressed that the patient’s signing of a declaration of waiver of responsibility by the doctor or medical center for potential damages before performing the operation is an illegal procedure that is not considered, including plastic surgeries, as their aim is the safety of the patient without harming him.

In detail, people told “Emirates Today” that social networking sites have encouraged many – especially young people – to think about plastic surgery without paying attention to the health damage to it, wondering about the legal responsibility that falls on medical centers in the event of a medical error.

Mariam (a patient) said that she underwent a hair transplant in a private medical clinic, but the operation was not successful, and resulted in some damages, including rashes and skin infections, wondering about the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the clinic.

I also wondered, if there was an insurance company, and whether it was possible to file a lawsuit against them as well to claim compensation for the damages incurred.

Abdullah Muhammad asked about the extent of the legality of signing a declaration of disclaimer of legal responsibility before performing plastic surgery, and does signing it deprive him of his right to claim compensation in the event of damage resulting from the operation?

Bashar (doctor) said that he owns a medical center, which performs one-day operations, and he performed a simple operation on a patient suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, but he was surprised at a later time that the patient filed a lawsuit against the center, demanding compensation for health damages resulting from the operation. When the insurance company with which the center contracted to cover these damages, it refused, on the grounds that the center did not notify it at the time of the damage, questioning the legality of that.

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that everyone who suffers health damages resulting from wrong plastic surgery or medical errors in general has the right to file a lawsuit to claim appropriate compensation for the damages, provided that it is proven in accordance with the rules and regulations in force.

He added that the injured party can file a lawsuit against the medical center that caused the medical error, as well as against the insurance company if the center has insurance for such operations with a company.

Al-Sharif stressed the responsibility of the insurance company to cover compensation resulting from cosmetic operations, pointing to the importance of reading the insurance document well, as some insurance companies oblige the medical centers that deal with them, to notify them of the damage at the time of knowledge of its occurrence, as a condition for insurance coverage, but there are some judicial rulings that have been issued. About the principle of notification stated that it is not binding.

Al-Sharif warned that despite the large sums of money that plastic surgery drains, it has become an obsession these days for some, to reach the alleged ideal beauty, whether suction, enlargement, reduction, cultivation, skin lightening, etc., and is no longer limited to women only. However, there are men who do such operations in pursuit of fashion.

He said that social media is one of the main reasons behind this obsession with plastic surgery, and some believe what social media celebrities are promoting, forgetting about filters and modern technologies that beautify people and make them look different from their nature, such as changing the color of the eyes, skin, body, and others.

He pointed out that some may resort to plastic surgeries in unknown and unaccredited centers to save money, bearing in mind that such operations require specialists at the highest level to perform them, and to ensure the application of health standards, requirements and principles followed.

Al-Sharif indicated that the Emirati legislator dealt with the penalty of medical negligence, in the Federal Penal Code, which stipulated that it shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding 10 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever accidentally causes harm to the integrity of the body of another, and the punishment will be Imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, and a fine, or one of these two penalties, if the crime results in a permanent disability, or the crime occurs as a result of the perpetrator’s failure to comply with the principles of his job, profession, or trade, or if the perpetrator was under the influence of drunkenness or drugging when the accident occurred, or he refused to help the victim, or seek assistance for him if he is able to do so.

Exemption from liability for medical error

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that the declaration of exemption from liability for medical errors that the patient is forced to make before performing the operation is illegal, and does not exempt the medical center or the doctor who caused the medical error from legal responsibility.

He pointed out that some plastic surgeons believe that exerting the required care towards the patient without achieving results exempts them from responsibility, explaining that it is a “mistaken belief”, because cosmetic operations are often not intended to cure a disease or ailment in the patient’s body, but rather to repair defects, which are different. entirely from other surgeries.

Al-Sharif advised to perform plastic surgeries in approved medical centers, and to ensure that they have insurance coverage for possible damages from operations, indicating that if there is no insurance coverage, the medical center that caused the medical error is responsible for compensating the patient.