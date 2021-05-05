Insurance Climate change threatens to make risk areas too expensive to insure – “If floods start to become an annual phenomenon, then we are close to insurability”

Climate change is increasing the number of floods and deforestation, for example. When the risks grow too large, the effect is reflected in the insurability of the property.

Climate change more extreme weather events. As extreme events increase, so does more damage. Therefore, climate change threatens to make some geographical areas expensive to insure.

When the probability of the risk of damage becomes large enough, the property becomes uninsurable. Deputy CEO of Pohjola Insurance Pekka Puustinen for example, there are already areas in Ostrobothnia that cannot be insured due to flood risk.

“If floods start to become an annual phenomenon in an area, then we are close to insurability. Areas of significant risk include almost all environments on large rivers and rivers. ”

In addition to the risks of damage, insurability is an unfortunate situation for the policyholder. According to Puustinen, insurability makes the property practically worthless, at least in terms of resale, whether it is a business, a farm or one’s own home.

Even if the property or area does not become completely uninsurable, its insurance prices will rise as the risks increase. According to Puustinen, however, insurance prices in Finland have not yet differentiated as sharply on the basis of risks as in the rest of the world.

Instead, there are large areas in England, for example, that are completely uninsurable. In Florida, annual premium increases have risen to 20 percent due to hurricanes and threaten to mess up an otherwise promising real estate boom.

“In Finland, for example, the prices of forest insurance will certainly rise, especially in those areas where there is a high risk of deforestation due to storms,” ​​says Puustinen.

Finns fortunately, extreme weather events in Finland are still at a moderate level. Their number is still growing.

“If in the past extreme events occurred once in a hundred years and now once in twenty years, it is a very different situation from the point of view of insurance,” says Puustinen.

The most common damages caused by climate change in Finland are floods, storms and deforestation. Some of the effects will only be seen in the long term, when buildings, for example, will suffer from increased humidity.

“In winter, it rains more water and the flooding of large water areas in particular is increasing. It is also the case that when the land no longer rots, it does not bind trees as well, which means that deforestation also becomes more common. ”

The effects of climate change are also visible in agriculture. Since 2016, the state has no longer compensated farmers for crop damage, but the farmer must insure his crop himself. In addition to storms and floods, alien pest species are increasing as the climate warms, which is a significant risk for crop damage.

Drought and heat, as well as very humid weather, also threaten the crop. Global warming has also not eliminated the risk of frost, and in France, for example, the early warm spring combined with frost a month later has caused significant damage to wine regions.

Extreme phenomena in addition, the risk of damage may be increased by the method of construction.

According to Puustinen, people have had an enthusiasm to build near water throughout history. Although construction in the waterfront is regulated, valuable properties and new residential areas are still being built with exceptions near the beach and even on the old seabed.

Puustinen is concerned that, in addition to climate change, people also pose risks through their actions.

“Even in construction, the meter also matters what the probability of flood damage is. Good zoning and building regulations can make a big difference. However, there is a strong financial incentive to zoned beaches because it is a very valuable area. But it increases risk as much as climate change. ”

Puustinen points out that such a beach area is valuable only until it is realized that it would not have been worthwhile to build the area in that way and in that scale.

“The municipality’s comfortable tax revenue turns into expenses when angry and often high-income residents of the area demand the municipality to solve the problems – flood ramparts are not built for free.”

Insurance industry According to Puustinen, can also curb climate change through insurance and investment activities as well as its own carbon footprint. In the long run, the fight against climate change in the insurance industry is, according to him, a matter of what kind of items are insured.

“It is necessary to consider whether there are certain industries that are seen as having such a large impact on the climate that they do not want to be involved in the long run.”

Similar guidelines have already been drawn up, for example, on the risks associated with human rights violations. According to Puustinen, it is only a matter of time, because the same is seen in Finland with regard to climate change.