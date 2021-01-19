Pilar González de Frutos, president of UNESPA, at a recent event. Pablo Monge

Premium income from insurers stood at 58.85 billion euros at the end of 2020, 8.3% less than a year ago, mainly due to the economic stagnation generated by the covid-19 pandemic and the measures adopted to contain it. This has been reported by the employers of the insurance sector Unespa in a press conference held this Tuesday on the occasion of the presentation of the provisional data corresponding to 2020 collected by the Cooperative Investigation of Insurance Entities (ICEA).

Despite the drop in income, Unespa has stressed that the insurance sector maintains “high levels of solvency, which far exceed” the requirements set by regulation and that it has also maintained the service to its clients normally throughout the year .

Of the total income achieved in the year, some 37,046 million euros corresponded to the non-life branch (cars or home) and the remaining 21,804 million to life. The business lines that have suffered the most from the fall of the Spanish economy have been life, savings, automobile and other insurance. Thus, the turnover of the life insurance business fell by 20.78% in year-on-year terms at the end of the fourth quarter. However, the volume of savings managed through insurance has remained stable. Technical provisions stood at 193,826 million euros at the end of December, practically in line with the figure for the previous year.

Automobile insurance reduced its turnover by 1.96% in year-on-year terms and closed 2020 with revenues of 11,091 million euros. Likewise, various insurance contributed 8,819 million, 0.73% less. This category groups together different protections, many of them linked to economic activity.

Despite the decreases experienced by automobiles and miscellaneous, Unespa has indicated that the turnover of the non-life branch has remained positive, thanks to home and health insurance. Thus, insurance that protects real estate grew by 3.08%, to 7,753 million, while the health insurance item rose by 5.01% at the end of the year, to 9,383 million.

The president of Unespa, Pilar González de Frutos, stressed that these figures have been better than those of the rest of the economy and that they have occurred in an environment in which insurance has maintained its solvency and profitability. “In addition, it has clearly acted to help its less favored clients, granting initially uncovered coverage, providing payment facilities, creating the largest group insurance in history for health center personnel and increasing, rather than maintaining, their level of service ”, he added.

Filomena increases claims

Goznález de Frutas has also referred to the impact of the storm Filomena at the beginning of 2021, predicting a year of significant challenges. “The passage of a storm with unusual meteorological events in many of the areas it has affected has generated a significant volume of unexpected losses,” he said. According to him, many of the losses are insured and have generated unexpected costs for the industry that in some cases point to an increase in the volume of claims of up to 40% compared to the previous year. González de Futos has indicated that the data he has is “very estimative and limited”, since all the damage has not yet emerged. “There is a lot of people insured that they are still not aware of whether they have had damage from the snowfall,” he said.

Only taking into account home insurance, Unespa has an approximation of some 60,000 claims reported to insurance entities for impacts produced between January 6 and 14. These figures do not include damage to vehicles, shops, warehouses or offices, which “will have to emerge.” In this sense, he has not entered to comment on whether the impact assessment carried out by the Madrid City Council of up to 1,400 million euros is correct or not. “It probably includes many things that, instead, the insurance would not take into account because it does not offer coverage,” he said. In fact, González de Frutos has explained that he is aware that Madrid has incorporated the impact of the stoppage of some economic activities, when the insurance sector only compensates for pecuniary losses in the event of direct damage. It also includes the cleaning or figures of the damaged trees, among others.

“The year has started adding to the evolutionary weakness that these data show a pressure on the costs of the activity and a new service challenge of great proportions,” the president of Unespa added. In short, he believes that insurance will be judged, perhaps even for a long time, by the response it is capable of providing during this year 2021.

On the other hand, Unespa has admitted that making forecasts about the behavior of the insurance sector in 2021 is more complicated than ever, since there will be a lot of volatility linked, fundamentally, to the effectiveness of vaccines. Thus, taking into account that next June around 70% of the population will be vaccinated, it is calculated that the group of non-life branches could grow around 3%. For the life business, the forecasts are not “very promising.” The forecasts point to an influence of the pandemic related to the environment of low interest rates.