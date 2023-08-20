And with the suffering of various economies from high inflation rates and the accompanying fiscal and monetary policies to deal with this imminent danger, the pressures on individuals are exacerbated, which are exacerbated by the state of “uncertainty” that dominates the future of the economic scene at various levels and sectors.

And while countries, institutions and large companies are working to develop and amend plans to deal with these pressures, the matter for individuals may be more difficult, given that they have to take into account the flexibility of their personal plans in line with economic conditions, and at the same time in line with the new measures taken by countries and institutions. Grand.

In this context, many measures play a role in protecting individuals themselves from sudden financial shocks in a world fraught with financial risks, including “insurance” as a safety valve, especially with the comprehensive diversity of insurance channels and services in this context, in a way that partially guarantees protection from effects of those shocks.

The economist, Dr. Mustafa Badra, said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that insurance plays an important role in hedge against sudden future risks, adding: “Insurance in its theoretical and scientific framework is positive and required with every investment…but sometimes it is not The insurance covers some accidents and various emergency developments. Hence, he talks about the importance of diversifying investment vessels to fulfill the purpose of hedge against sudden shocks.

Insurance experts usually advise the need to read carefully the insurance documents and ensure their comprehensiveness in the insured field, the degree of coverage of potential losses, and in a way that achieves the desired goal of protection from sudden financial shocks such as leaving a job or exposure to a specific accident or injury.

Noting the importance of insurance in protecting individuals from this type of shock, Badra stresses that accurate knowledge and awareness of each form of investment is the main insurance for various investments, because all investments that an individual can resort to to protect himself in advance from any sudden shocks bear a form It is a form of risk – to a varying degree – and some of these risks are not covered, for example the losses that an individual may be exposed to in the money markets or the decline in the value of bank savings with the rise in inflation rates. Accordingly, he believes that the most important step in the context of securing individuals themselves from financial shocks is investment awareness.

An important piece of advice in this regard is to promote “financial education”, in terms of investing in your learning about money and investing. This will enable you to make smarter financial decisions and achieve better financial sustainability.

Important steps

In this context, a group of important steps that help individuals prepare for the future to protect against sudden financial shocks can be summarized as follows:

Develop a financial plan: First of all, you must prepare a financial plan that includes your monthly budget and your financial goals in the short and long term. This will help you know what you are targeting and how to organize your money accordingly.

Create an emergency fund: Create an emergency fund that contains enough to cover your basic expenses for a period of time (eg, 3-6 months). This will help you deal with any unexpected financial shock, such as job loss.

Health and medical insurance: Sign up for a good health insurance plan to cover the costs of treatment and medical care. This will reduce sudden health-related costs.

Life and property insurance: Find insurance for your life and valuables. This will protect you and your family in the event of an accident or loss.

Retirement Planning: Starting now, try to start investing for retirement. Investing early will help you build a financial balance that can support you when you reach retirement age.

Smart investment: Look for investment opportunities commensurate with your goals and the level of risk you can bear. Diversifying your investment portfolio can reduce the impact of economic turmoil on your finances.

Debt saving: Try to reduce existing debt as much as possible. Excess debt can add to financial stress in the event of a shock.

investment

Returning to the talk of the economist, Dr. Mustafa Badra, to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, a number of tips in order to protect against sudden financial shocks, the most important of which is to hedge with reliable investment surpluses at the time of sudden shocks.

In this context, it is advised that individuals should deduct part of their own money to direct it towards investment, provided that such investment is in the field or investment tools that the individual is very familiar with, in order to mitigate the risk and benefit from the returns at the time of emergency crises.

He points out that in this context, the value of the invested amount and the target period of investment are first determined, whether in the short, medium or long term, to determine the type of investment based on it, and he says in this context:

Investing is sacrificing part of your income in order to save, secure the future, and hedge against sudden financial shocks.

Every investment carries a form of risk (including reliance on bank deposits that provide a fixed return, because the risk is represented in the value of the currency when the deposits are released, which may decrease with the rise in inflation, for example).

In front of you is a group of investment options that enable you to secure yourself from sudden future risks.. Choose from them what suits you, provided that you are fully aware of their details and risks.

Relying on banks and deposits, investing in the stock market, investing in minerals such as gold, investing in real estate to save your money values, investing in the stock market… are all tools that can be resorted to and hedged with.

You must link the target return to the time period of the investment.. and take into account the flexibility of those savings or investments and the extent to which they can be used to cover any emergency shocks.

“Private business” can be an important tool to hedge against emergency crises such as losing your job.

It is usually advised to regularly review and update an individual’s future financial plans, to ensure that they are still commensurate with changes in your life and economic circumstances. While maintaining a balance between insurance, smart investment and good planning, as this will reduce the impact of sudden financial shocks and achieve long-term financial stability.