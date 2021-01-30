Wind farms will be able to benefit from growing green financing. Europa Press

That sustainability risks and, in particular, those linked to climate change are going to form part of the new regulatory and supervisory framework of the insurance activity is now an irreversible fact. The consultative document that the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) published three months ago illustrates the complexity and ambition with which it wants to tackle a regulatory transformation that aims to accompany the one that will undoubtedly occur as a consequence of the major changes in production and energy consumption that guides the broad international political consensus for …