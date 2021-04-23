The Public Prosecutor has recommended a prison sentence of four year’s imprisonment for two insurance agents in Motril over cases of fraud. They also face at the end of 3,240 euros.

They stand accused of obtaining the premium payments by 46 clients for nonexistent insurance policies; ie, the victims were led to believe that they had insurance policies which in fact were never processed.

It was allegedly during 2013 and 2014 that they pretended to set up car-insurance policies and home-insurance ones for new clients and ones who already had insurance policies in their office.

According to the Public Prosecutor, “they had the intention to lead the victims to believe erroneously that their vehicles and homes were correctly covered by an insurance policy obtained through them, charging in cash or debited from their bank accounts the periodic premium payments.”

The victims, in the meantime, received receipts from the accused with relevant stamps from the office.

The case will be tried in Granada between the 27th and 30th of April.

