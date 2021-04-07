We are in the 21st century and footballers are still going through unfortunate situations. Misa Rodríguez enjoyed yesterday Real Madrid’s victory against Liverpool, so much so that He shared an image of himself on his Twitter along with that of Marco Asensio, author of the second goal against the English. “Same passion”He wrote in the tweet in which he cited the Madrid men’s and women’s team.

The publication did not last long on Twitter since the goalkeeper of the white outfit was forced to erase it after receiving numerous macho and hurtful insults towards his person.

“That one wants to stop two balls at the same time”answered one of the users in the well-known social network. He was not the only one. “Same sexual orientation” or “as much passion as you want to screw it”.

Misa is currently concentrated with the Spanish team in Marbella, where the national team will play two friendlies against the Netherlands and Mexico. The Canarian player just wanted to enjoy the success of her teammates in Europe. A moment of joy that turned against him. Something that should not be allowed.

