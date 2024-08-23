Molinarolo, the outburst: “Stop judging me by my physique”. The Italian athlete came sixth at the Paris Olympics (pole vault)

Elisa Milling machine She is fresh from the Paris Olympics, the Italian pole vault athlete should be over the moon with the result she achieved: sixth place and personal best with 4.70 meters, even touching the Italian record (4.73 m). Instead he is sad and has decided to to vent publiclybecause his performances have been commented on by many users on social media with avalanches of insultslike this: “Of course if you had an athlete’s physique you could have done much better… but with that ass you are unpresentable“. Instead of letting himself get down, the athlete from Verona born in 1994 responded to the social media audience, recalling the importance of not being influenced by those who criticize physical appearance. “Frustration, boredom, wickedness. But I am certain – Molinarolo tells Il Corriere della Sera – that people allow themselves to move from thoughts to words because remain unpunished. Which is why I wanted to ride the wave of the little visibility I have to address this topic.”

“If there is a chance of reportI will do it and I will explain to everyone how to do it, so that – continues Molinarolo to Il Corriere – the keyboard warriors the urge to verbally attack passes. I saw many classmates with eating disorders unleash yourself or aggravated by the criticism of others. I started my sporting journey in gymnastics: I could open a Pandora’s box. I have not revealed the identity of the keyboard lion because I want to come out clean, I do not want to be liable to defamation complaint. I am part of the Fiamme Oro and I prefer to consult with my commander and understand the right steps to take. In doubt, therefore, I removed the name. It had already happened at the Tokyo Olympics: a journalist wrote that my body imposing it was not suitable for jumping on a wet track. Now enough body shaming. I have decided to report it. Now I don’t want to let it go anymore”.