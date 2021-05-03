Insults traditionally had little space in public life. In these elections in Madrid, a Citizens’ banner uses five different variants, to try to show that they avoid that terrain. The insults mentioned by the poster of the candidate Edmundo Bal (traitor, fascist, bitter, parasite, rat) are easy to find on Twitter.

The campaign has been marked by the tension of the envelopes with threats. It is difficult to make a correlation between the environment in networks and its consequences in real life. But it is unlikely to help. EL PAÍS has downloaded an extensive sample of tweets that included some of the insults most used by the Spanish during a nine-day campaign in Madrid. There were 79,840 originals, not counting retweets, which is a way of replicating the insult. Of those, in 5,346 a candidate in Madrid or its parties was mentioned.

The appointment of the candidate’s name on Twitter is important because it is not seen only by the person who emits it, which may be a small account, but by who receives it or who is looking for that candidate. The tacos are not always to insult or belittle the candidate: sometimes they are used to emphasize a point or in a discussion with another Twitter user who is also mentioned.

Pablo Iglesias and Isabel Díaz Ayuso are the ones who get the most attention and are also the most insulted candidates. Although some tweets in the database do not refer directly to the candidates, they are in the environment. We have also left out all the tweets with insults to the media, journalists or other prominent politicians who do not participate in the elections in Madrid.

Among the almost 80,000 tweets in the database, the most cited parties or politicians are Vox, Pablo Echenique, Rocío Monasterio and Pedro Sánchez. Along with them, the only non-political accounts that attract many insults are the sports program El Chiringuito, its host, Josep Pedrerol, the Ser chain and EL PAÍS. Although the insults of this period may be affected by the campaign in Madrid, it is common to see politics at the top of everything, according to engineer Juan Carlos Pereira Kohatsu, creator of a tool to measure hatred on Twitter: “After the analyzes that I have done, I could say yes, since in some analyzes about 8M or the LGTBI + Pride week, the users most involved in hatred are politicians ”, he says.

The accounts most eager to produce insults are usually small, but they have their hundreds of followers and their communities. They are a type of user who lives in echo chambers and who enjoys social gratification on the networks that they often do not find outside, according to Chris Bail, director of the Polarization Laboratory at Duke University: “In addition to gaining status in their On the other hand, many of the extremists we interviewed enjoyed seeing their rivals upset. Our ability to influence others is valuable to people who have little control over their lives, ”he says. When these users come across assertions from political rivals in their timeline (either because they respond to them or because someone is retweeting them), their reaction is to take hold of their opinions.

This does not imply that there are no specific cases of insults among users with more followers and greater social acceptance. The tweets with the most interactions that include insults to candidates are from the writer Suso de Toro and the photographer Dani Gago:

Twitter uses human verifiers and technology, which sends half of the abusive content for review: “We take measures against excessively aggressive insults that attack a person, such as content that includes slander or vocabulary of that style,” say the policies of the social network . “Vocabulary of that style” is something quite broad and also depends in part on a user reporting something strange. And then this can happen that they also warn in their policies: “Keep in mind, also, that although some people may consider that some terms are offensive, we will not take action against each case in which terms that may be insulting are used.” It is difficult to get much clear from these terms.

