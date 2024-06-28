US President Democrat Joe Biden and his rival, former Republican President Donald Trump, faced off last night in the first debate ahead of the elections, in a session full of attacks and disqualifications that at times seemed to be copied from those held in the last election and in which there were not many proposals regarding the issues that most concern Americans.

According to the criteria of

In fact, the meeting, the earliest held in recent times since the campaign has not officially started and the candidates have not been formally nominated, comes at a key moment because They are tied in the polls and any slip could be decisive for the elections on November 5The data Trump used, much of it erroneous or “lying,” in Biden’s words, was compounded by some of the president’s lapses and hesitations.

But overall, experts agreed, neither of them was able to overcome their underlying concerns about their age.

Share The state of the US economy opened the debate. Photo:Michael Reynolds. EFE

Trump used throughout the debate the thesis that the US is a “failed country”, while Biden said that it is the “most admired” country.

Words like “stupid,” “imbecile,” “loser” and “liar” abounded on both sides, only contained by the strict rules of the debate, with precise timing of interventions and microphone muting to avoid interruptions.

The situation of the economy opened the debate. Biden began by making a reference to the situation inherited in 2021 when he took office: “What Mr. Trump left me was an economy that was in free fall.” “The pandemic was so poorly managed that many people were dying (…) The economy collapsed. The unemployment rate rose to 15 percent, it was terrible. So what we had to do is try to put things back together.”

Trump offered a very different view, stating that during his term in office (2017-2021) the US had “the greatest economy in the history” of the country. “We have never done so well. “Other countries were copying us,” she defended herself. Then he touched on the topic of inflation: “(Biden) He hasn’t done a good job. And inflation is killing our country.”

This was just the first round of a debate in which the rivals avoided shaking hands upon entering the CNN studio in Atlanta, which served as the host.

Americans watching the first presidential debate. Photo:Cristobal Herrera. EFE Share

On the issue of migration, which is one of the biggest concerns, Trump accused Biden of having opened the country’s doors to criminals and terrorists, turning it into a “rat’s nest.” “It’s simply not true,” Biden replied. “There is no data to support what he said. Once again, he is exaggerating. He is lying,” he added.

Sparks also flew over abortion rights. On the one hand, Trump defended that it is up to each state to allow or restrict abortions and promised not to block access to the abortion pill. The Democratic president, meanwhile, promised that if he is re-elected and gets the support of Congress, he will codify into law the Roe v. Wade ruling, which protected the right to abortion from 1973 until June 2022, when it was overturned by the Supreme Court.

During the turn dedicated to foreign policy, Trump said that he does not support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to end the war in Ukraine, which involves the annexation of occupied regions. But he did not detail his plan to face that war if he returned to the White House.

The Democrat claimed that he had managed to get 50 countries around the world to form a coalition to support Ukraine because the Russian invasion is “a threat to the entire world.” Putin is “a war criminal,” he said.

They also debated his mental abilities, starting with a question about his age, and Trump was incisive in pointing out that some of Biden’s phrases were not understood. It was revealed that the president’s voice was affected by a cold.

In the midst of this tense exchange, Biden unleashed devastating phrases on his rival: “The only person who is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now on stage.” And when they were talking about caring for war veterans: “You’re the asshole, you’re the loser.” And when they got to the topic of Stormy Daniels: “How many billions of dollars do you owe for molesting a woman in public… for having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? “You have the morals of a depraved person,” he snapped. And the big question: When Trump was asked if he would accept the election results, he responded: “Only if they are fair, legal and good.”