Insults, demands and concessions were the keynote of the negotiations between the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhinand the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenkoto put an end to the uprising of the Russian paramilitary group against the Russian military command.

In a speech to Belarusian military during a patent handover ceremony on Tuesday (27), Lukashenko offered a timeline of these events that took place over the course of last Saturday:

8 am (local time, 2 am Brasilia time): “Alarming information about the situation in Russia is starting to arrive”, according to Lukashenko, who was told by the Federal Security Service (FSB, formerly KGB) and the State Security Committee that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to speak with he.

10:10 am (4:10 am): Putin reports “exhaustively on the situation in Russia”, indicated Lukashenko, who asked his Russian counterpart “not to rush”, as he was willing to “crush” the rebels. Lukashenko convinces him to enter into negotiations with Prigozhin.

The Kremlin leader comments, however, that the head of Wagner did not answer the phone and did not want to speak with anyone.

11 am (5 am): The dictator of Belarus asks Putin how to communicate with Prigozhin and establishes three channels of communication with the head of Wagner around noon: “He responded immediately,” he said

“The first round of conversations lasted 30 minutes, exclusively swearing. There were ten times more swear words than the normal lexicon” Alexander Lukashenkodictator of Belarus

Prigozhin then expresses his demands quite passionately: “The first round of conversations lasted 30 minutes, exclusively swearing. There were ten times more swear words than the normal lexicon,” said Lukashenko.

The head of Wagner demanded the delivery of the Minister of Defense, Serguei Choiguand the Chief of Staff, Valeri Gerasimovwhom he accuses of having betrayed Russia and of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of soldiers in Ukraine.

In addition, he asked for a meeting with Putin.

Lukashenko responds that “nobody will hand over Choigu or Gerasimov under those conditions.”

“You know Putin as well as I do, he will not meet you or answer the phone under these circumstances,” he declared.

After two rounds of negotiations, Lukashenko understands that Prigozhin is ready to drop his demands and warns him that if even one civilian dies, they will end the negotiations immediately.

Furthermore, he warned him that if the Wagner’s advance towards Moscow continued, Minsk would send a brigade to defend the Russian capital, “as in 1941”, in reference to the Second World War.

Meanwhile, Russian regular forces prepare several defense lines with more than 10,000 troops to defend Moscow.

Lukashenko warns the head of Wagner that the uprising could cause bloodshed and that Russia has enough forces to “crush him like a bug”, despite the fact that the Russian army “is busy at the front” with Ukraine.

4pm (10am): Prigozhin tells Lukashenko that he is willing to accept the conditions and asks his advice on how to prevent an attack by Russian regular forces against the mercenary column, already 200 kilometers from Moscow.

The dictator of Belarus establishes contact with the director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexandr Bortnikov, to coordinate the withdrawal of men from the Wagner.

It also offers “full security guarantees” to Wagner’s chief, which includes the transfer to Belarus of both him and his fighters.

20:00 (14:00): Negotiations end. Prigozhin coordinates with Bortnikov to withdraw his men. The column of the Wagner group turns around and begins the return to its bases leaving Moscow and the city of Rostov do Don, in the south of Russia, which until then was under its control.