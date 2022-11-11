Genoa – The Sudtirol has not summoned Andrea Masiello for the Serie B match tomorrow in Bari. The team did not want to comment on the choice, but we learn that it was a question of “opportunity”, given that the team currently has no emergency in the defensive area and the presence of Masiello it is not essential.

Its possible presence a Bari had aroused controversy, ironies and threats on social media, eleven years after the sensational own goal in the derby with Lecce and the match-fixing scandal, which led to the two-year and five-month disqualification of the former Bari defender.

Masiello, after that stop of sports justice, returned to play in Serie A with Atalanta and Genoa and now in Serie B, but in all these years he has never again played in the Apulian capital.