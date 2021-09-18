The president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has denounced in Arrasate (Gipuzkoa) the “betrayal” of the victims of terrorism by Pedro Sánchez, whom he has accused of being president of the Government “with the votes of ETA.” Anti-fascists have demonstrated in front of those attending the “act of reparation for the victims of ETA” held in the town of Gipuzkoa, and shouts and insults have been exchanged.

The Ertzaintza deployed in the municipality in a strong operation, has twice charged against the anti-fascists, for which there have been some races. In one of the riots, an elderly pedestrian has fallen to the ground and has had to be treated for his injuries by health workers.

After participating in the tribute to the victims in Arrasate (Gizpuzkoa), shortly after an act of the PP was held and while in another area of ​​the town, Sare was concentrating against the “life imprisonment”, Abascal has warned that it gives them “Like what they call what has been happening here for many years.”

“Receipts for prisoners, acts of homage to terrorists, demonstrations of support, demands for the alleged violated rights of the murderers, of the worst psychopaths already known in our land,” he said.

As he has pointed out, what happens “in a systematic way” and “with the complicity of the institutions, especially with that of the Prime Minister,” is a permanent act of exaltation of terrorism and of vindication of the crimes of the terrorist group ETA ” .

He explained that Vox has traveled to Arrasate “to denounce him” and not contribute with his “silence”, as well as to “denounce the treason of the Prime Minister.” At this point, he stated that Pedro Sánchez “is today president thanks to the votes of ETA.”

“That betrayal, that indignity of Pedro Sánchez wants the Spaniards and the victims of terrorism to pay for it.” «Of course, it will not be with our collaboration; that is why we are today supporting the victims of terrorism in Mondragón and wherever they call us when necessary, “he concluded.

Previously, Abascal has participated, in the company, of the party’s general secretary, Javier Ortega Smith, and the deputy in Congress, Macarena Olona, ​​as well as the Basque parliamentarian of the formation, Amaia Martínez, among other leaders, in the tribute “In defense of the memory of the victims.”

All of them have been located behind the banner that read “You are the voices of the murderers.” We the victims. Previously, in the same space, in front of them, anti-fascists had gathered and began to utter insults.

During the rally, Irene Villa’s mother, María Jesús González, read a text in which, referring to the central government, she hoped that “she will never have to regret feeding the ETA snake.”

The former president of the AVT Francisco José Alcaraz has also intervened, referring to the demonstration by the ETA member called by Sare, has assured that it is “a tribute promoted by ETA and endorsed by those who had the legal and moral obligation of having it discontinued”.

He recalled that they are accused of “having come to provoke.” “And it is true, we have come to provoke the consciences of those who want us to renounce truth and justice.” In addition, he has denounced the existence of “judges and prosecutors who are staining their robes with the blood of the victims of terrorism.” “You cannot contribute to making the sacrifice of the victims in vain. Hate crime is justified by allowing tributes like this one ”, he concluded.

After shouting “long live Spain” and “long live the Civil Guard”, several of those gathered in the act have placed themselves in the area cordoned off by the Ertzaintza in front of the anti-fascist protesters, exchanging insults and shouts.

At some point, there have been some races and the Basque Police have charged. During the tumult, an elderly passerby has fallen to the ground, and has been injured for which he has had to be treated by the paramedics.

In addition, from the balconies, some objects and water have been thrown at Vox vehicles parked in the immediate vicinity. The strong police force deployed by the Ertazintza in the town has prevented the attempts of confrontation from going to more and, finally, the leaders and supporters of Vox have left the place after one twenty-five in the afternoon.