Between jostling and shouts such as “no salaries there are no classes” or “national parity now”, protesters from educational unions and self-convened fired the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, who this Tuesday was in Rawson, the capital of Chubut.

The protesters kicked the car in which the official was leaving and they put up posters. There were also insults.

The Police tried to carry out a distraction operative and removed Trotta in a red car through a back door of the local Ministry of Education building, but it was in vain: the protesters detected it and the incidents occurred.

After holding meetings with the Governor Mariano Arcioni and the Chubut Minister of Education, Florencia Perata, Trotta defined the situation of teachers in the province as “a labyrinth” and promised future meetings to try to unlock the conflict that comes from last year due to late payment of wages.

The provincial government owes teachers between two and three months’ salary and part of the bonuses June and December.

Before leaving for Río Negro to continue his tour of the provinces of Patagonia, the national minister told the press that “he will accompany all instances of dialogue to find solutions” but did not make the announcement that teachers expected: the sending of funds from the Nation for the payment of salaries before the start of classes scheduled in Chubut for the first of March.

Trotta was with Governor Arcioni in the morning and in the afternoon he met at the local ministry building with his educational perata Perata and José Grazzini, Minister of Government.

Too received union representatives. From early on, a group of protesters waited outside the building for the minister to leave. And it was there that the incidents occurred. The car that transported Trotta to the Trelew airport suffered damage to its bodywork and took away placards. In addition there was chants against the national government and the claim of the immediate call to parity.

Correspondent in Chubut.

DS