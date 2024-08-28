Insults and threats after a first-round defeat at the US Open. The tournament currently underway in New York is hit by the complaint by French tennis player Caroline Garcianumber 30 in the world, overwhelmed by social hatred after her defeat in the first round. The Frenchwoman, seeded number 28, surprisingly lost against the Mexican Renata Zarazua, number 92 in the world, who won 6-1, 6-4. An unexpected result, which was evidently not foreseen by those who bet and – consequently – lost. And it is precisely against the out-of-control bettors that Garcia points the finger with a long, very harsh post.

“You should shoot yourself”, “You’re a piece of shit”, “I hope your mother dies”are some of the messages “I’ve been getting lately after losing some games. Just a few of them. There are hundreds of them. And now, at 30, even though they still hurt because at the end of the day, I’m just a normal girl who works hard and does her best, and I have the tools and I’ve worked to protect myself from this hate. Either way, this is not okay.”

“I really worry when I think about the younger players who are going to have to go through this. They are people who haven’t fully formed as human beings yet and who could be really affected by this hatred. Maybe you think that this doesn’t hurt us. But it does. We are human beings. And sometimes, when we receive these messages, we are already emotionally destroyed after a hard defeat. These messages can be harmful. Many before me have raised the issue. Despite this, no progress has been made,” he notes.

“Social media platforms do not prevent” these abuses “despite the fact that artificial intelligence has reached an advanced stage of development. Tournaments and sports continue to collaborate with betting companies, which continue to attract new people to a distorted way of betting. The days when cigarette brands sponsored sports are long gone. Yet, here we are promoting betting companies, which actively destroy the lives of some people. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying they should be banned because people are free to do what they want with their money,” Garcia continues.

“But maybe we shouldn’t promote them. Besides, if someone decided to say these things to me in public, they could get into legal trouble. So why are we free to do anything online? Shouldn’t we think about anonymous access to social media?” she asks. “I know that those who write these terrible messages won’t change because of these words. But maybe you, the next time you see a post from an athlete, a singer or anyone else, who has failed or lost, you’ll remember that he or she is also a human being, who is doing his or her best in life.”