Two-match ban for Maxime Lopez: the Serie A sports judge decided it after the matches of the last round. The Sassuolo midfielder, who was sent off, paid “for having, in the 6th minute of the second half, made a seriously abusive expression at the referee”. One turn to Hien, defender of Verona “for having committed a foul on an opponent in possession of a clear goal opportunity”. The sports judge also imposed a fine of 8,000 euros on the Bologna manager Marco Di Vaio, “for having, at the end of the match, when leaving the pitch, vehemently contested the referee’s work, reiterating this protest until the match director’s dressing room, remaining for about two minutes near the goal”. Among the technicians, a shift in Colinet (Bologna), assistant to Thiago Motta. Among the companies, fines in Naples (10,000 euros), Rome (3,000 euros).