In Howrah in West Bengal, a case of beating and unloading of a Sikh by a BJP activist clash with police is hot. The BJP termed it an insult to Balwinder Singh, a 43-year-old Bathinda resident. The party said that the police had hurt religious sentiments. Seeing the matter growing, the Bengal Police also clarified that he had no such intention.Bengal police say that the turban fell on its own while snatching the pistol from Balwinder. On Friday, this video on social media made headlines throughout the day. Many BJP leaders expressed their displeasure by tweeting. Even cricketer Harbhajan Singh demanded action, tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He tweeted, ‘Please interfere in this matter. It should not happen.’

9 mm pistol found from Sikh security personnel

The Shiromani Akali Dal also asked to take action against the policeman who had allegedly abused Balwinder. Police said, “A 9mm pistol has been recovered from Balwinder and he has been identified as a former national rifle soldier in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.” BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that Balwinder was involved in protecting a BJP leader.

West Bengal Police has clarified

Seeing the growing controversy in the case, the Bengal Police defended its action by tweeting. Also, while sharing a picture of Balwinder, he told that before arresting Balwinder was given the opportunity to tie his turban.



‘What to expect if you bring a pistol to the rally’

Trinamool Congress leader Farhad Hakim said, “We have never seen bombs and guns used in political rallies.” When you take a gun to a rally and what to expect. The police have to do their work. ‘



Clash at BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally

Let us tell you that on Thursday, BJP had taken a march of ‘Nabanna Chalo’ to the Secretariat, alleging deteriorating law and order in the state. During this, the Bengal police stopped the BJP leaders and then there was a fierce clash between the workers for 3 hours.

Lathi charge on workers

The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the activists. Water with tear gas shells, water canon and chemical was also thrown at the workers. Police have registered an FIR against 20 leaders, including Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior leader Mukul Roy, for the illegal submission.