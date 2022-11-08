She was insulted for her facial hair, but Annette Lawrence suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome: she grew a beard today

The story of Annette Lawrence has gone viral around the world. The woman lives in Buckinghamshire and when she was a teenager, she discovered that she suffered from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

She told her story on social media and showed the world how the condition affected her life and her outward appearance. Because of the polycystic ovary, they grew them facial hair. Always forced to shave and cover her “imperfections” in every way.

But instead of finding solidarity, Annette Lawrence found herself a perfect match target for haters. Insults and derogatory adjectives in comments and in private. So the woman decided to stop shaving and she was done grow a beard, as a demonstration of how much people’s criticisms must not affect people’s lives, and his gesture quickly went around the world. Here it is today:

He has suffered since adolescence. Because of his condition, he was unable to lose weight, suffered from acne and over the years even unsightly facial hair came along. The schoolmates there they made fun of and she suffered greatly.

At first there were just some weird hairs on my upper lip, but in my mid-thirties they started growing more on my chin and by the time I reached forty-five, the volume of the hair had increased to the point that I had to start shaving . Over the years, I’ve heard a lot of reviews because of my looks. If I walk down the street without shaving, I see many people staring at me and laughing at me. I’m used to.

One day last June, he decided to tell all about TikTok. But instead of getting solidarity, she was mocked and insulted. So she decided to stop shaving.