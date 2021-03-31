HONG KONG – With its multi-million dollar price tag and renowned artists, M +, the museum that stands in Victoria Harbor, was intended to personify Hong Kong’s ambitions to become a global cultural center.

It would be the city’s first world-class art museum, proof that Hong Kong could do elite culture as well as finance. Instead, it could become the symbol of how the Communist Party of China is gagging the Hong Kong art world.

In recent days, the museum, which is due to open this year, has been heavily attacked by pro-Beijing politicians in the city. Parastatal newspapers have criticized the museum’s collection, which houses works of contemporary Chinese art, including some by dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

Hong Kong’s art scene has cooled off since a new security law was passed last June. Visitors at the Museum of Art. (Lam Yik Fei for The New York Times)

The arts sector in general has suffered a storm of attacks. A government funding body noted that it has the power to end grants to artists who promoted “depose” authorities. A front-page editorial in a pro-Beijing newspaper accused six art groups of “anti-government” activities.

What is threatened is Hong Kong’s artistic spirit, whose carefree and irreverent attitudes have set it apart from mainland China.

They have also irritated Beijing. Since a security law was enacted in June to crack down on anti-government protests, authorities have arrested opposition politicians. Too books have been removed from shelves and reformed school curricula.

“Now they are targeting the arts community,” said May Fung, filmmaker and founder of Arts and Culture Outreach, a nonprofit organization.

Concerns about its independence have dogged M + since its inception more than a decade ago. The museum acquired several high-profile works, including an image of Ai Weiwei raising her middle finger in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, and photographs of Liu Heung Shing from the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations there. Authorities warned the museum to stay away from politics.

But optimism has also invaded the Hong Kong art world over the past decade. The government had increased financial support. Art Basel, the international arts fair, holds an annual exhibition in Hong Kong.

Ai WeiWei, the world’s best-known modern Chinese artist, says that the arrival of Chinese censorship in Hong Kong is almost guaranteed. Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP.

Ai WeiWei said that supported the acquisition of his works by the museum. “I was feeling very positive at the time,” said Ai, who left China in 2015. “I never thought things would happen so suddenly.”

The sudden change was the security law. On March 15, the Hong Kong Film Critics Society canceled sold-out screenings of a documentary about the 2019 protests, after a pro-Beijing newspaper urged banning them.

Two days later, another newspaper accused six arts organizations of violating the security law and asked the government to revoke its funding. That same day, a legislator accused the M + collection of spreading “hatred” against China. Later pointed to Ai Weiwei’s Tiananmen photo.

“Why will artwork that is suspected of violating national security law and an insult to the Country be exhibited?” Lawmaker Eunice Yung asked during a question and answer session with Carrie Lam, Chief Hong Kong executive.

It’s a statement, M + indicated that it would comply with the law while “maintaining the highest level of professional integrity.”

Even before the safety law, filmmaker Evans Chan knew that his work was considered too provocative by some. In 2016, a Hong Kong venue canceled the screening of a documentary it made about the 2014 protests.

Ai said that M + staff had called him recently to affirm their commitment to its principles. But “with this sort of thing, bottom-up resistance is useless,” he added. “If it is decided from above that works like this cannot be exhibited, then there’s nothing they can do”.

