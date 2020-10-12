The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday said that the disputed remarks made on social media about their judgments will be investigated through the CBI. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed displeasure over the investigation being conducted by the State CID. In this case, the court has also issued notices to activists, including 49 leaders of the state’s ruling YSR Congress.During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over the investigation by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) and said that a case was not registered against the leaders of the YSR Congress only to save them. It directed the state government to cooperate with the CBI in the investigation.

CID did not express satisfaction over investigation

The High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the comments made on the judges and judiciary on social media. These comments were made on court decisions which were not in favor of the state government. On the directions of the High Court, the Registrar General of the court had lodged a complaint in the CID and gave the names and related evidence of the people. The court did not express satisfaction over the CID’s investigation into the case.

Instructions for submitting the report in eight weeks

The order came days after CM Jaganmohan Reddy complained to the Chief Justice of India. It was alleged that the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and 4 other judges were acting against his elected government. It was said that all these are close to Chandrababu Naidu. On the other hand, a bench headed by Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi has asked the CBI to file an FIR and submit a report on the matter in eight weeks.

