In recent research it was shown that administering insulin to the brain intranasally with one insulin spray precisely, sprayed and sprayed through the nose, improves verbal memory and has emerged as a potential treatment for cognitive decline in the elderly. To declare it were the scientists of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC).

It is in fact known that about 25% of people over the age of 65 with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, they find themselves in a condition where the body is unable to produce enough insulin to effectively manage their blood sugar. Insulin plays an important role in the brain, and people with prediabetes and diabetes are at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Journal of Neurology.

Insulin spray: here’s how it works

The BIDMC team of experts carefully studied the long-term effects of insulin spary on cognitive ability and gait in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus and prediabetes.. MemAID, a phase 2 randomized controlled clinical trial, showed evidence that insulin spray increased walking speed, cerebral blood flow, and reduced plasma insulin in research volunteers with type 2 diabetes.

Not only that, it also improved decision-making and verbal memory in those involved in research without the disease and those with pre-diabetes. The results suggested that the insulin spray should be further tested for its possible usefulness as a treatment for type 2 diabetes and as a treatment for age-related functional decline..

“Walking speed is an important clinical predictor of well-being in the elderly which is related to cognitive decline, hospitalization, disability and death“Said the corresponding author Vera Novakresearcher in the BIDMC Department of Neurology and an associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School: “At baseline, participants with diabetes walked slower and had worse cognition than participants without diabetes, which served as a clinical reference for the normally aging population.

In order to carry out the study, Novak and colleagues from the BIDMC and BWH involved 223 volunteers aged 50 to 85 with and without diabetes and assessed their normal and doubled walking speed, attention, memory, executive function and mood using a series of validated tests.

Half of the participants with diabetes (n = 51) and half without diabetes (n = 58) were treated with insulin, administered nasally via an electronic atomizer once a day. A double-blind study. The other flights were given an inactive placebo (sterile saline) which was also administered intranasally.

After 24 weeks of treatment, volunteers with diabetes who received the insulin spray had faster walking speeds during treatment and after treatment than participants with diabetes who received placebo. Subjects with diabetes treated with intranasal insulin administration also demonstrated increased cerebral blood flow in the frontal lobe and lower plasma insulin and insulin resistance than the placebo group.

Volunteers treated with the insulin spray without diabetes showed improvement in decision making and verbal memory. Together, participants treated with nasal insulin administration with and without type 2 diabetes demonstrated faster walking and improved executive functioning and memory, with those with pre-diabetes showing the most marked improvements in decision making and in verbal memory.

“Consistency of trends in data showing better performance on walking speed and cognition for participants treated with INI, especially those with pre-diabetes, has large implications for potential early intervention using INI in this population to prevent or slow progression to Alzheimer’s-related dementias“, he has declared Long Ngo, senior author of the study and co-director of the biostatistics division of general medicine at the BIDMC, as well as associate professor of medicine and biostatistics at the Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health TH Chan.

“With 96 million adult Americans and a growing number of young people with pre-diabetes, this finding on the beneficial effect of INI deserves more attention and definitive confirmation in a larger study.“, Continued the expert.

It is important to specify that the treatment was not associated with any severe or moderate adverse events. Insulin spray treatment was safe in participants with type 2 diabetes treated with subcutaneous insulins.