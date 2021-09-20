Insulin resistance occurs when muscle, fat and liver cells do not respond well to insulin and cannot easily absorb glucose from the blood. As a result, the pancreas produces more insulin to help glucose enter the cells. As long as the pancreas can produce enough insulin to overcome your cells’ weak response to insulin, your blood glucose levels will remain in the healthy range.

In a person with prediabetes, the pancreas works harder and harder to release enough insulin to overcome the body’s resistance and keep blood sugar levels low. Over time, the pancreas’s ability to release insulin begins to decrease, which leads to the development of type 2 diabetes. Specific blood tests will be required to find out if a person is insulin resistant, so you will need to see your doctor. family’s.

insulin resistance is also a major cause of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome present in 20-30% of the general population of the United States. A team of researchers recently found that insulin resistance appears likely to be caused by a number of cell-specific signaling defects, some of which appear to be sex-specific.. Furthermore, only a fraction of the defects are shared with those seen in diabetes, indicating the existence of new pathways behind this phenomenon.

The new study of the researchers of the Harvard Medical School at Joslin Diabetes Center was published on the Journal of Clinical Investigation .

Insulin resistance: some details on the research

“Most people know that insulin is an important hormone for controlling blood sugar, but most people don’t realize how important insulin is for all aspects of metabolism, not just sugar. but also for lipids, amino acids and proteins “, the senior author said C. Ronald Kahn, Mary K. Iacocca Professor of Meducina at HMS and head of the section of Integrative Physiology and Metabolism a Joslin.

“Insulin resistance, i.e. the body’s inability to respond normally to insulin, is very common in the population, not just people with diabetes or obesity, and these individuals are at high risk of developing these metabolic disorders. For this reason we decided to study how insulin signaling is altered in insulin resistant cells“, Said the scholar.

The research is based on a stem cell modeling system called iMyos which can be used to study specific cellular changes in signaling in conjunction with a technique called phosphoproteomics. Specifically, the researchers used stem cells derived from the blood cells of individuals without diabetes who were sensitive or resistant to insulin.

The experts were then able to study the differences in cell signaling, both in the absence and in the presence of insulin stimulation, to determine how insulin resistance or sensitivity affects signaling in a number of different pathways. In what emerges as a complex picture, they found large differences in phosphoproteome signatures based on insulin sensitivity status but also based on the sex of the cell donors.

“We have identified a complete network of cell signaling defects in non-diabetic individuals and we have also discovered critical nodes of signaling changes shared with type 2 diabetic patients”, the lead author said Nida Haider, HMS researcher in medicine in Joslin.

“These critical nodes where signaling has been altered go far beyond classic insulin signaling, opening up a whole new view of insulin resistance. One of the more surprising findings was that many of the signaling changes were sex-specific“Explained Haider.

“Thus, even in the absence of added sex hormones, these male and female cells showed differences in their phosphoproteome fingerprint. This was very unexpected“, Continued the scientist

Importantly, the researchers also found that the differences and changes were reflected in multiple processes biological downstream, which implies that therapeutic interventions at specific points in the signal cascade are likely to influence biological outcomes.

“Further investigation will be needed to identify the regulators responsible for the phosphoproteome changes associated with insulin resistance and drastic differences by sex.“Concluded Kahn. “Uncover these critical issues in insulin resistance will be able to serve as new targets for the development of future therapies ”.