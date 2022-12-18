A recent study explored whether a molecule unrelated to insulin could play the same role as insulin. Using cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers identified a small non-insulin-related protein that can activate the human insulin receptor.

This discovery paves the way for the future development of an insulin-mimicking oral pill to replace daily insulin injections for people with diabetes. The results of the study were recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

Molecule that simulates insulin: this is what the new research says

When food is broken down in the intestines, glucose is released into the bloodstream. In response, the pancreas secretes the hormone insulin, which ‘teaches’ fat, muscle and liver cells to absorb glucose.

Globally, an estimated 8.4 million people live with type 1 diabetes (T1D), a condition in which the body produces no or very little of the hormone insulin. Without insulin, glucose remains in the blood and cells lack the energy needed to maintain life.

People with type 1 diabetes (and some with type 2 diabetes) need to be given insulin to control blood glucose levels and energy uptake. Most commonly, insulin is injected using a syringe, insulin pen, or insulin pump. This has several limitations to this method, including:

injection pain

discomfort for people with needle phobia

possible non-compliance with the injection routine

risk of lipodystrophy (abnormal distribution of fat)

Now, researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) in Melbourne, Australia, in collaboration with Lilly researchers, have identified a molecule that mimics the role of insulin, potentially paving the way for the development of an oral pill for replace insulin injections.

The obstacle to oral administration of insulin is the fact that insulin is a protein that is digested in the stomach before it reaches the bloodstream. In order for insulin to work, it has to pass the stomach and into the bloodstream still intact, to be transported to the insulin receptors on fat, muscle and liver cells.

In recent years, there have been many research efforts to overcome this challenge. For example, in a 2019 study, an MIT-led research team developed a self-orienting, ingestible capsule containing a small needle that could inject insulin directly into the stomach wall.

Other researchers have focused on insulin mimetics, molecules that mimic insulin’s ability to activate the human insulin receptor, which in turn triggers the uptake of glucose into the blood. Yet this is no easy feat. Peter R. Flatt, Ph.D., professor of biological and biomedical sciences at Ulster University, explained that “insulin […] it has a complex structure that has defeated chemists trying to create a mimetic small molecule that can be taken orally.”

Daniel J. Leahy, Ph.D., professor of molecular biosciences at the University of Texas at Austin, noted: “It has been difficult to make a pill that displaces insulin because insulin is a protein that would be digested in the body. intestines and any ‘pill’ that mimics insulin should survive digestion and be absorbed into the bloodstream.

Additionally, recent breakthroughs in cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), a technique for determining the 3D shape of biomolecules, have allowed researchers to visualize a complicated molecule such as insulin in great detail. Cryo-EM involves flash freezing solutions of biomolecules and then bombarding them with electrons to produce magnified images of individual molecules. Using cryo-EM, researchers are able to generate 3D images of the insulin receptor and observe how insulin and some other molecules alter its shape.

When insulin interacts with the human insulin receptor found in fat, muscle and liver cells, it induces a structural change in the receptor. Nicholas Kirk, Ph.D., first author of the study and a senior investigator at WEHI, described the interaction between insulin and the receptor as “like a hand joining a pair of pliers.”

It is known that some peptides (short chains of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds) interact with the insulin receptor in a similar way to insulin. Researchers used cryo-EM to examine the interaction between these peptides and the insulin receptor at the molecular level. Scientists have thus discovered that a molecule or rather a specific peptide consisting of a chain of 33 amino acids can bind to and activate the insulin receptor in a similar way to insulin.

The researchers hope their findings will illuminate pathways for the development of new human insulin receptor activators, which could be used to treat diabetes: “The designed molecule is a protein (33 aa ‘peptide’) so it does not resolve the problem of ‘passing the gut’ needed for a successful pill, but it provides a proof of principle of their strategy and demonstrates that if a stable gut or absorbable molecule with their design features can be made it will be effective,” he said. Daniel J. Leahy, Ph.D., professor of molecular biosciences.

If a stable intestinal insulin receptor activator were to be found, this would likely lead to the development of an oral pill for type 1 diabetes. The ability to manage type 1 diabetes using a pill rather than injections would mean improved quality of life for people living with this condition.

The pills would also have the added benefit of easier storage than vials of insulin, which must be kept at low temperatures according to guidelines. Despite the positive implications of the insulin-mimicking molecule, more rigorous studies are still needed before an insulin pill can be made available to the general public.

“It’s still a long road that will require more research, but it’s exciting to know that our discovery opens the door to oral treatments for type 1 diabetes,” Dr. Kirk said in a press release. While the therapeutic results of this study are far off, the existence of oral semaglutide on the market is evidence that injectable drugs can be successfully converted into oral pill form.

Until recently, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, used to treat type 2 diabetes, were all available in injection form. A randomized, double-blind, Phase 3a study (the PIONEER 4 Study) demonstrated that the efficacy of the pill form of the GLP-1 drug semaglutide is comparable to that of the injectable form.

Now, oral semaglutide (trade name: Rybelsus) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and patients who are unable or unwilling to manage their condition with injections have a viable treatment alternative.

According to the ISS EpiCenter: “Every year, the “Report to Parliament on the state of knowledge and new acquisitions on the subject of diabetes mellitus – Law 16 March 1987, n. 115, laying down Provisions for the prevention and treatment of diabetes mellitus” provides an overview of this pathology through the analysis of data from various information systems. In May 2022, the Diabetes 2021 Report to Parliament was published, which analyzes the period 2019-2020. Below is a summary of the main data.

“In Italy, based on ISTAT data, in 2020 a prevalence of diabetes is estimated at 5.9%, which corresponds to over 3.5 million people, with a slowly increasing trend in recent years. The prevalence increases with age up to 21% among people over 75 years old. The prevalence (non-standardized data) is on average lower in the North-West (5.4%), North-East (5.3%) and Central (5.5%) Regions, compared to those in the South ( 7%) and the Islands (6.7%)”.

“From the data of the PASSI surveillance system for the four-year period 2017-2020, it emerges that 4.7% of the adult population aged 18-69 reports a diagnosis of diabetes; the percentage rises to 20% in the over 65s (PASSI d’Argento surveillance).

The prevalence of diabetes increases with age (it is less than 3% in people under the age of 50 and exceeds 9% among those aged 50-69), it is more frequent among men than among women (5.3 % vs 4.1%), in the socio-economically more disadvantaged population groups in terms of education or economic conditions, among Italian citizens compared to foreigners, and in the southern regions compared to central and northern Italy. Among those who report a diagnosis of diabetes there is a high prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors:

89% report not following the advice to eat five portions of fruit and vegetables a day (similarly to the rest of the population (91%))

71% are overweight (vs 41% among those without diabetes)

52% are hypertensive (vs 18% among those without diabetes)

43% have high cholesterol levels (vs 21% among those without diabetes)

49% are sedentary (vs 36% among those without diabetes)

23% smokers (similarly to the rest of the population (25%)).