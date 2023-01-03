EBioMedicine: Insufficient water intake raises risk of death by almost 20 percent

Adults who do not consume enough water may age faster and face the greatest risk of death. This is reported new york post citing a study in the journal EBioMedicine.

Scientists have linked that reducing the amount of water consumption shortens life expectancy. They analyzed the analyzes of 11,000 study participants and concluded that people whose sodium concentration was above 142 millimoles per liter were 50 percent more likely to age faster.

It turned out that the risk of death in such participants increases by 20 percent. This is because they are more likely to experience life-threatening diseases, including heart failure, stroke, diabetes, dementia, and chronic lung disease.

