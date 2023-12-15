According to the Minister of the Environment, if commitments are not greater, the planet will not support an increase in average temperature by 2ºC

After two weeks of discussions at COP28 in Dubai, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, stated that the general balance of the conference is positive, however “still insufficient”.

“The overall balance [da COP28] pointed out that we are insufficient. If we do not increase our commitments, we will exceed 2ºC and there is no support capacity on the planet for this increase in temperature”said Marina in a seminar held by Editora Globo this Friday (15.dec.2023).

The minister considered it a victory that the meeting was able to align between the countries the commitment to transition to the end of the use of fossil fuels. “We discussed the fever, the cough, but we always discussed the problem tangentially at the COP. This time the theme entered [na crise climática]“.

Regarding the means to facilitate the consensus established at the conference, the minister highlighted the work of the “troika”which will ensure that commitments are not “watertight”. The working group is made up of the host countries of COPs 28, 29 and 30 (United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Brazil).

According to Marina Silva, there will be a first meeting of the 3 countries to share experiences. “As the challenge is enormous, we will work together to create synergy between the experience observed now in the United Arab Emirates and those to come in Azerbaijan and Brazil”.

On Monday (Dec 11, 2023), Brazil was approved to host COP30, which should be held from November 10 to 21, 2025, in Belém, Pará.