Manchester United prepares a 40 million pound (46 million euros) offer for Varane, according to the Mirror. This amount, however, is far from the claims that Real Madrid has.

The French defender It is valued at 70 million euros according to the specialized website Transfermarkt and Madrid expects to enter an amount close to that value. Besoccer, for his part, rates him at 45.9 million, just the amount that United prepares. Varane, who ends his contract in 2022, has decided to leave the club this summer, as reported by AS on March 10. He wants a new challenge and, at 28, feels like it is now or never.

Besoccer



The madridista is a request from Solskjaer, although United’s interest in him has been going on for years. The Manchester team is going to reinforce the squad with two or three big signings, so it has room for maneuver to raise the offer for the Frenchman. However, there is a point that plays against Madrid: Varane will enter the summer with only one year of contract ahead, so the white club could be forced to accept an offer slightly below its market value.

In the market

What they have clear in Madrid is that Varane will not go free in 2022. Once the defender has decided to leave (the intention of the club is to continue and renew him), they will hear offers for him. In addition, they have tied the arrival of Alaba to reinforce that demarcation. At first, what was entered by Varane was going to be destined for another signing in defense (Koundé and Pau Torres are the ones they like the most), but the good performance of Militao and Nacho in recent months may change the roadmap .