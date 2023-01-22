General Júlio César Arruda was dismissed by Lula on Saturday (21.jan); case involves accusation of Caixa 2 in the Bolsonaro government

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid on Saturday (21.jan.2023) that the Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), acted “firmly” in defense of the Federal Constitution. Lula dismissed General Júlio César Arruda from the position of commander of the Army.

At the twitterGleisi stated that Arruda’s behavior “characterized inadmissible insubordination in the face of threats to democracy and partisanship” of the Army. “Democracy rejects any guardianship of civil powers that emanate from the popular vote. There would be a crisis if President Lula had not acted in defense of the Constitution“, he wrote.

The main cause of Arruda’s dismissal was a box 2 indictment against Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As found out by Power360the former commander wanted to keep the appointment of the soldier to command the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion) in Goiânia (GO), starting in February 2023. Lula, on the other hand, wanted the promotion of the former Bolsonaro’s aide-de-camp was revoked due to the accusations.

On Saturday morning (21.jan), Lula articulated the resignation of Arruda for phone with the Minister of Defense, Jose Mucio. It was just over 6 am and the 2 decided that the best thing to do would be to dismiss the then Army commander.

The defense minister did not want to run the risk of creating a crisis similar to the one that formed because of extremist camps in front of Army HQs across the country. He decided that he should take immediate action because of resistance seen in General Arruda’s behavior.

Lula and Múcio met early Saturday night (21st January) to discuss the matter. According to the minister, the change in the Army came after “an trust level fracture”.

Múcio presented General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva, 62, as substitute de Arruda in command of the Army.

Lula met with the new commander of the Army. On his Twitter profile, published: