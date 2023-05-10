Elisa Loncon, the former president of the failed Constitutional Convention of Chile. Marcelo Hernandez (Getty Images)

Only the Mapuche people were able to participate in the new constituent elections. The exclusion of the original peoples from this new process will be a teaching matter in the history of the failed relations between the State that has promised to build, according to the Indigenous Law of 1993, a new relationship, based on interculturality to reverse the absence of rights and revealed in the document of Historical Truth and New Deal, as a history based on violence by the State in its origins and development.

While the native peoples were held responsible during the first process for building a “maximalist” and “refoundational” proposal, this new stage managed to elicit the support of the rest of the native peoples behind two constituent candidates based on the green ballot: Julio Marileo and Alihuen Antileo. Both carry with them a long history in the Mapuche movement, the first from Aukin Wallmapu Ngulam (Council of All Lands), Hogar Mapuche and then the Coordinadora Arauco-Malleco (the organization that forged a new way of doing politics in the Mapuche movement, by incorporating violence as an instrument, with the claim of self-determination in post-dictatorship governments), from which he moved away. For his part, Antileo, founder of the Meli Wixan Mapu organization, key in the politicization of the Mapuche world of Santiago, as such, was a member of the Coordinadora Arauco-Malleco (CAM), of which he was a spokesperson in part of its history, of which They broke up in the early 2000s.

The possibilities of being a member of this new constituent process were demarcated in the agreements drawn up by the Chilean political class and its experts that set limits in which the possibility of advancing in recognition of the political rights of the native peoples was postponed for a new historical stage. However, this new process, which has allowed two Mapuche candidates to obtain 306,439 votes, was made possible not only by the Mapuche people, but also by the rest of the indigenous peoples who endorsed the motto of both candidates for reserved seats: “+ original peoples: United, the peoples are stronger. With hope against exclusion”.

In effect, the different indigenous peoples joined the green ballot, the candidate Alihuen Antileo managing to obtain more than 50% support in all the communes with the exception of La Araucanía where the majority vote went to Julio Marileo with 56.03%. Unlike the previous process, this second experience managed to elicit a greater number of votes, which may be for two reasons: being mandatory and the experience of the first process. Important to consider is the number of null votes that reached 13.38% of the electorate.

With 52.3% support, the urban reality of Santiago being decisive, Antileo will become the political voice of native peoples against exclusion, punished for upholding their rights in the first constituent process. Without the adherence of the Aymara, Rapa Nui, Licarantay, Q’chua, Colla, Diaguita, Changos, Kawashkar and Yámana peoples, it would not have been possible to circumvent the policy of the reduction.

What is reduction? The territorial space in which the Mapuche people developed after resisting the expansion of the Chilean State by its leaders during a large part of the 19th century until they were defeated by the modernity of the Chilean Army once the occupation of La Araucanía ended. It was inside, where its survivors, sent to live in territorial reductions, in the hopes of the Chilean elite to become Chilean citizens through religious missions, schools and work. In part, this did not happen, the Mapuche regenerated in their socio-political aspect, founding the first cycle of the Mapuche movement that elected deputies in the 20th century and others migrated to the cities, perpetuating their Mapuche history. Many of them in the city of Santiago, an electoral stronghold of Alihuen Antileo that today is transformed not only into the hope of a political path for the development of Mapuche history, but also of the rest of the original nations excluded by experts who have demarcated the limits of the new conventional process, as well as their ancestors demarcated on the maps the lands of the Mapuche that began the history of land reduction and long-term poverty in the last decades of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th.

That is the story that Alihuen Antileo will carry with a long history in the Mapuche movement and that will be accompanied by Kinturay Melin and Julio Ñanco, who participated for the quotas opened by the Democratic Revolution party, of the Broad Front. To date, the only party that has shown a tendency to see native peoples as subjects of political rights, unlike their peers in the current government, who have been purging the government of Gabriel Boric of indigenous people.