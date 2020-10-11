“There is a mouse hole for us in 2022”, according to the founder of rebellious France. “We must move forward strongly on what will be ecological planning”, also warned the deputy in front of his supporters gathered in Paris, for an “agora” entirely devoted to ecological planning, on October 10.

“The heart of democracy is dissensus! ” Jean-Luc Mélenchon

A recurring theme of his speeches as of the “Common Future” program, it could become the driving force of the IF campaign for 2022. At a time when environmentalists seem to have the wind in their sails, the rebellious hear each other show peak on this ground. And if, during the morning, the rebels met among themselves, the format of this agora then gave pride of place to speakers from outside the movement, including the economist Henri Sterdyniak, Damien Carême, MEP EELV, or Aurélie Found, spokesperson of Attac. The guests were not there to seek a “Consensus”: “The heart of democracy is dissensus!” ” thus proclaimed Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“70% of ecology is played out at the local level, but the responsibility of multinationals is enormous” Damien Carême, MEP EELV

The rebels submitted to them a series of questions aimed at drawing the “place of the state” in ecological planning. For Damien Carême, “70% of ecology is played out at the local level, but the responsibility of multinationals is enormous”. The elected ecologist also offers to work “Within the framework of European treaties”, which, according to him, are difficult to change. On financing, Aurélie Found like Henri Sterdyniak defended a “Socialization rather than nationalization of the banking system”.

Planning, a way to regain power over capitalism

In conclusion, Jean-Luc Mélenchon warned, in view of the presidential election: “We have no excuse to waste a single minute” for “Plan what to do”. He also recalled, before returning to ecological planning, FI’s objective: “We are above all a political organization whose object is the government of society. “ Jean-Luc Mélenchon defended the very principle of planning, “Extension of the field of democracy. With the plan, the question arises of knowing what to decide and who decides it ”. He thus presents planning as a means of regaining power over capitalism, which imposed immediate time, “Just in time” to the society. “It is the very structure of capitalism that is questioned by our time”, added Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who must officially decide on a possible candidacy in November.