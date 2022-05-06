Scientists from the Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (ICAT) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) developed an electronic sensor device similar to those used in cell phone applications, drone navigation and sports, for the early evaluation of people with disease or rheumatic syndrome, which in Mexico is around 10 percent of the population.

Miguel Ángel Padilla Castañeda, Adriana Martínez Hernández and Juan Salvador Pérez Lomelí, heads of the project and members of the Institute’s Bioinstrumentation group and the ICAT Research and Technological Development Unit at the Dr. Eduardo Liceaga General Hospital of Mexico, specified that the This device is unique in the world, it detects rheumatic diseases in less time and it is economical.

The technology developed is a network of 16 small sensors (11.7 by 9.3 millimeters), which can be used on the feet, hands and back, among other parts of the body. It communicates wirelessly with a computer via a control unit, allowing greater mobility and freedom when evaluating patients who often have decreased movement due to their condition.

The first test was performed on patients with ankylosing spondylitis, a rheumatic disease that particularly affects the spine and hip, its main symptom is pain and stiffness due to chronic inflammation that often leaves the person bedridden for a long time.

It is possible that at the end of this year the clinical test of the equipment can be carried out.